Best GameStop Black Friday deals: Nintendo Switch, PS4 bundles and cheap games

If you're looking to score major Black Friday gaming deals on new consoles and games, GameStop has you covered. The retailer has revealed its official GameStop Black Friday deals for 2019, which include some compelling Nintendo Switch and PS4 bundles that we've seen elsewhere in addition to a ton of great games at cheap prices.

GameStop Black Friday deals kick off as early as Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET for those shopping online, and Thursday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET in stores.

The best deals in GameStop's lineup so far include the $299 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle, which gets you a free copy of Nintendo's hit racing game while also throwing in a free $25 gift card on the 28th and 29th. If you score a $199 Nintendo Switch Lite on the 30th or Dec. 1st, you'll also get a free $25 gift card.

Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order Bundle: was $299 now $199 Microsoft's Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle will be $199 at GameStop starting Nov. 27 at 9 p.m., allowing you to score a 1TB console and EA's hit new Star Wars game for a great price.View Deal

GameStop will also offer a host of PS4 and Xbox One bundles, including the excellent $199 PS4 bundle that includes God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered. Other highlights include a $199 Xbox One S bundle with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, as well as a $350 Xbox One X with NBA 2K20. And if you're on an extra tight budget, you can score a refurbished original Xbox One model for just $99.

Software highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2 for $29, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39, Gears 5 for $29 and Marvel's Spider-Man for $20 (you can also pick up Anthem for $5, if that's a thing you want to do). And if you need some spare accessories, you can pick up a new DualShock 4 PS4 controller for $38.99, a Turtle Beach Xbox One headset for $19 and a Poke Ball Plus controller (perfect for the new Pokemon Sword and Shield) for just $19.

We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals and hottest Cyber Monday deals from now through the entire holiday season, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide to score the biggest savings.