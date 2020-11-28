Best Cyber Monday mattress deals 2020

Cyber Monday mattress deals start now. The dust has barely settled on Thanksgiving, but all the best Cyber Monday mattress sales have been rolled into the weekend — and that's great news for anyone looking for killer savings on a new mattress. On this page, we're rounding up all the very best Cyber Monday mattress deals that are still running, from the biggest discounts to the best-value bundles.

Whether you want to save money on the best mattress you can buy, or are looking for the cheapest (quality) mattress possible, we've got you covered.

The good news is that this year's Cyber Monday mattress deals have blown last year's out of the water. Many brands are running their best-ever offers — including Nectar. Right now, you can save up to $400 on Nectar mattresses and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order. That's an impressive value for our editor's choice best mattress and a deal you definitely shouldn't sleep on.

In fact, some of the offers on this page are staggering. Read on for our pick of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals you can buy.

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at #1 in our best mattress guide. We awarded it a full five stars in our review: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount — and you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. This Cyber Monday mattress deal is absolutely phenomenal value. Deal ends: November 29View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995

Save up to $1,328 - The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress from leading brand Tempur-Pedic. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. This is the first time it's been on sale with a 40% discount — which makes this Cyber Monday mattress deal the cheapest price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress ever. Plus, bundle a Power Base with the mattress and you can save even more. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $999 $784 at Saatva

Save $200 - When it comes to luxury hybrid mattresses, the Saatva Classic is the best you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. It comes in soft, medium firm or firm versions, and has a 180-night risk-free trial. We loved it in our review, and this Cyber Monday mattress deal cuts a huge $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. That's better than last year, which only took off $150. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle has finally launched its Cyber Monday mattress deals, and — as we predicted — there's a fantastic 20% discount on everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $280 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $476, down from $595. Deal ends: November 30 at 1:59am ETView Deal

Best-selling Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - Not only has Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 thrown in. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. Plus, there's also a premium stretch-knit cover that's been designed to dissipate heat and keep you cool as you sleep. With up to $460 off a king size and $199 of free gifts, this is one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals around. Deal ends: soonView Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,395 $977 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-the-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium on the firmness scale, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night, and with 30% off — plus two free pillows worth $170 — it's a bargain. Deal ends: December 9View Deal

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - Leesa's Cyber Monday mattress deals have started, and you can save $200 on the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. It's the ethical choice too: Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. A twin size currently costs just $624 (was $699), while a queen is down to $849 from $999. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - This Cyber Monday mattress deal gives you $100 off the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. This discount is excellent. However, last year we saw up to $400 off bundles, so the price may drop again on Monday. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - In the run up to Cyber Monday, Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "CYBER200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, we think this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable too. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Casper's Cyber Monday mattress deals are now live, cutting 15% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with specific support for your hips and shoulders. After discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095). Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: memory foam and foam

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995

Save up to $1,328 - The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. This is the first time this mattress has been on sale online, and all sizes have a 40% off discount in the Cyber Monday sale at Tempur-Pedic. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Best cooling mattress Tempur Breeze mattress: from $3,499 $3,199 at Tempur-Pedic

Save $300 - Tempur-Pedic's best cooling mattress has received a rare $300 price cut in the Cyber Monday sale. This mattress is the most premium in the company's line-up. It was designed in Tempur-Pedic's thermal laboratory and comes packed with advanced material to help manage the micro-climate between your mattress and your covers, so you get a cooler, deeper sleep all night long. There are four different versions to choose between, all with $300 off now. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - Not only has Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you'll also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 thrown in. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. On top, there's also a premium stretch-knit cover that's designed to dissipate heat and keep you cool as you sleep. With up to $460 off a king size and $199 of free gifts, this is one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals around. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - There's a $200 discount on the popular all-foam Leesa Original Mattress, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too, as part of the company's Cyber Monday mattress deals event. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. It's the ethical choice too: Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. Right now, a twin size costs just $624 (was $699), while a queen is down to $849 from $999. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Amerisleep AS3 mattress: from $1,149 $804 at Amerisleep

Save up to $712 - The AS3 is Amerisleep's best-selling mattress. It's an eco-friendly, high-performance foam-based mattress (medium firmness) that uses a plant-based material (Bio-Pur) to promote airflow and help you sleep cool at night. With this Cyber Monday mattress deal, you can save a massive 30%. That cuts the price of a twin size from $1,149 to $804 - and there's over $700 off the split king, which now costs $1,678, down from $2,390. Deal ends: November 29View Deal

The GhostBed mattress: from $645 $452 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $677 - GhostBed's Cyber Monday mattress deals are live, with 30% off all mattresses - plus two free luxury pillows (worth $170). The Ghostbed is a medium-firm mattress (7.5/10). It's the cheapest and most popular from the company, with a high-density foam core, contouring gel memory foam and aerated latex top layer for maximum comfort. Right now it costs just $452 (was $645) for a twin size, while the price of a split king has dropped from $1,690 to $1,183 - that's the biggest discount ever. Deal ends: December 9.View Deal

Lowest price The Emma mattress: from $599 $254 at Emma

Save up to $329 - Emma is taking a massive 40% off everything via coupon code "EMMABF" in its Cyber Monday mattress sale. That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam mattress in Europe from just $254 for a twin, or $494.40 for a king size (was $824). We've tested this medium mattress in the UK and it's phenomenal: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, with great edge support and low motion transfer. With 40% off it's incredible value. Deal ends: November 29View Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: hybrid mattresses

Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress: from $999 $649.35 + 2 free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $793 - There's 35% off the premium Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress (that translates to up to $594 off the largest size), and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth $199 added to your order with this Cyber Monday mattress deal. The Chill Hybrid is made from premium memory foam, which cushions and helps aligns your spine, while responsive coils give targeted support and reduce motion transfer — making this mattress a particularly good option for anyone with a restless partner. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Purple Hybrid Premier: from $1,999 $1,699 at Purple

Save up to $500 - The Purple Hybrid Premier is Purple's best mattress. It has the deepest gel grid in the range (you can choose between three or four inches) for incredibly responsive support, plus a premium coil system to deliver the most pressure reduction. You'll feel like you're floating. Whichever option you choose, you'll get a $300 discount - but add on a bundle and you can save up to $500 with this excellent Cyber Monday mattress deal. In fact, it's cheaper now than it was earlier in the week. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - When it comes to value, this is one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals around — matching Nectar and Layla, but with a hybrid mattress rather than memory foam. Right now, you can save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud, and you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. It's a medium-firm mattress, and comes with a year-long risk-free trial, so you can be sure it's right for you. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Top deal Saatva Classic Mattress: from $999 $784 at Saatva

Save $200 - Saatva's flagship hybrid innerspring mattress comes in three different versions: soft, medium firm, or firm. It's made from eco-friendly foams, and has a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil system for ultimate support. We loved this mattress when we reviewed it, and with this excellent Cyber Monday mattress deal you can save $200 when you spend over $1,000. That's better than Saatva's Cyber Monday mattress deal last year. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $600 $500 + 2 free pillows at Helix

Save up to $150: Helix's best-selling mattress is a medium firmness, mixing memory foam with coils for improved support and airflow. It's particularly good for couple and side sleepers (if you're a front or back sleeper, choose the Helix Dusk, which costs the same.) This top Cyber Monday mattress deal gives you a $100 discount and two free Dream pillows - just add code BLACKFRIDAY100 at checkout. Or, if you spend over $1,250, use code: BLACKFRIDAY150 for a $150 discount and two free pillows. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Awara Hybrid Mattress: from $1,199 $899 at Awara

Save $300: Awara has taken $300 off its organic hybrid mattress in its Cyber Monday mattress sale. The Awara Hybrid is made from premium Sri Lanka latex, New Zealand wool, and wrapped coil springs to provide contour - along with a touch of bounce - for supportive sleep throughout the night. Prices normally start at $1,199, but this top-rated mattress now starts from $899. Every mattress is also backed with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Deal ends: December 8 View Deal

Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $395 $296 at Allswell

Save up to $211 - Allswell's mid-range hybrid mattress mixes individually wrapped coils with a premium memory foam layer. As part of the company's Cyber Monday mattress deals, you can use coupon code "TURKEY25" to get a 25% discount on the Luxe. That cuts the price of a twin to just $296 (was $395) or a queen to $483.75 (was $645). The discount code can also be applied to the top-level Allswell Supreme mattress, too, which now starts from $543.75, down from $725. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress: from $1,349 $944 + 2 free pillows at Amerisleep

Save up to $970 - The AS3 Hybrid is Amerisleep's top-of-the-line hybrid mattress. It combines sleep-promoting foam layers with bouncy pocketed coils to cradle your body and align your spine. As part of its Cyber Monday mattress sale, Amerisleep has knocked a 30% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $944 (that's $405 off) and a split king costs $1,958 ($840 off). You'll also get two free pillows worth $130 added to your order. That's the best deal we've seen from Amerisleep this year. Deal ends: November 29 View Deal

Cyber Monday mattress deals: organic mattresses

Birch Mattress: from $1,049 $849 + 2 free pillows @ Birch

Save $200 - Organic mattress maker Birch has launched its Cyber Monday mattress deals, and they're excellent. For a limited time, you can get $200 off any mattress plus two free pillows via coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY200". The Birch mattress has a natural cotton cover and uses hygroscopic wool and breathable Talalay latex - all sustainably sourced - to increase airflow and keep you cool. After discount, sale prices start at $849 (was $1,049). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Cedar Natural Luxe mattress: from $1,499 $1,099 @ Brentwood Home

Save $400 - The Cedar Natural Luxe Mattress is 100% GOTS organic certified. This medium-firm mattresses is made with natural and organic certified materials, including recycled-steel coils that are designed to distribute your body's weight while relieving aching pressure points. Use coupon "CEDAR400" to take $400 off any mattress size. Deal ends: December 8 at 2:59am ET.View Deal

Best organic mattress Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 @ Avocado

Save $200 - Avocado's Cyber Monday mattress deals are now live in the company's 'Cyber sale'. Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with coupon code "CYBER200" at checkout. We think this is the best organic mattress you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress: from $2,299 $1,049 + free sheet set @ Plush Beds

Save $1,250 - When it comes to sheer discount, this is one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals we've seen. Plush Beds has slashed $1,250 off all its mattresses, including the premium Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress. It's made from the finest quality GOLS-certified organic latex, cotton and wool, and according to Plush Beds, it's recommended by chiropractors and orthopedic specialists. Right now there's $1,250 off all sizes and you'll get a luxury sheet set added to your order. Bargain. Deal ends: November 29View Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: from $1,212 $909 + 2 free pillows at Idle Sleep

Save up to $698 - Idle Sleep's eco-friendly latex mattress is handmade with 100% organic cotton and latex, with no glue or toxins. It features two layers of 100% Talalay latex, buoyant foam layers, and 1,000 smart support coils, and comes with three firmness options: luxury firm, medium, and medium on one side, firm on the other (this is a flippable mattress). There's now 25% off in the Cyber Monday mattress sale at Idle — and you'll get two free pillows worth $115 too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,099 $824 at Saatva

Save $200 - This all-natural, luxury organic mattress is a step-up from the Saatva Classic. It's a medium firmness, and made from sustainably harvested natural Talalay latex, organic wool and organic cotton. The latex layer is designed to provide excellent back support and pressure relief (it's super-durable too), while three different types of coil respond to your body and minimize motion transfer. With an unheard of $275 discount, it's one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals we've seen. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Saatva Zenhaven Latex mattress: from $1,399 $1,199 at Saatva

Save $200 - Saatva's naturally hypoallergenic luxury latex mattress is made from 100% natural and sustainably sourced Talalay latex for enhanced lower back support and pressure relief. This premium mattress is flippable to give you two different comfort options - and right now you can save $200 with Saatva's Cyber Monday mattress deal. Deal ends: November 29

Picking the best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Buying a new mattress can be intimidating. However, many bed-in-a-box companies have made the process simple. Some companies even offer white glove service and will remove your old mattress when delivering your new one.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap mattress sales on Cyber Monday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on — a mattress would be it. (Alternatively, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers).

That said, our favorite overall mattress comes from Nectar. The company has crafted a mattress that's both comfortable and economical. Other noteworthy brands include Saatva, Allswell, and Purple. Below you'll find our Cyber Monday mattress deals tips for these — and other — top-rated brands.

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar makes our favorite overall mattress. Last year, the company took $100 off its entire line of mattresses and bundled two free memory foam pillows ($150 value). In total, you saved $250.

However, Nectar's current deal absolutely trumps last year's best Cyber Monday mattress deals. Right now Nectar is taking up to $400 off all mattresses . At the very least we expect Nectar to match this sale and/or sweeten it with a slightly bigger dollar-off discount, which will likely apply to its pricier/premium line of mattresses.

Read more: best Nectar mattress deals

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're looking for luxury, Saatva makes our favorite premium mattress. Even better, they provide free white glover delivery and they will even remove your old mattress for you.

During last year's Cyber Monday mattress sales, Saatva knocked $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. However, this past summer Saatva has already topped its previous sale by taking $215 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. Given that shoppers have less money to spend in 2020 and the fact that Saatva may have potentially more stock on hand, there's a good chance we may see a better Cyber Monday mattress sale from Saatva. Whether it comes in the form of a larger dollar-off discount or free bundle remains to be seen.

Read more: best Saatva mattress deals

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Purple

(Image credit: Purple)

Few mattress companies are as widely known as Purple Mattress. The company is known for being one of the most innovative brands, thanks to its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses.

Last year, Purple's Cyber Monday mattress sales offered a mix of dollar-off discounts and free bundles. The discounts ranged from $50 to $200 off and every mattress purchase was accompanied by free sheets and a sleep mask. Purple's 2020 deals are already beating last year's sale.

Purple's Cyber Monday mattress sales are now live and taking up to $500 off mattress and bundle purchases. If you don't require a bundle, mattresses are up to $300 off with prices from $549.

Read more: best Purple mattress deals

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Tempur-Pedic

(Image credit: TEMPUR-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are designed for people who want to make a long-term investment in their sleep. Outside of the holidays, a Tempur-Pedic mattress can cost as much as $1,699. However, with Cyber Monday mattress sales live now — there's never been a better time to shop.

For instance, right now you can get the Tempur-Topper Supreme for just $239.20. That's 20% off and the best price we've seen for this mattress topper. (It's our Editor's Choice pick in our list of the best mattress toppers). If you don't want to buy a new mattress or if your current mattress is in ok shape, a mattress topper is a great way to extend the life of your mattress.

Last year, Tempur-Pedic took $200 off select mattresses during Cyber Monday. The manufacturer also offered $100 off its entry-level line of mattresses.

Read more: Best Tempur-Pedic deals

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Casper

(Image credit: Casper)

In addition to being one of the more popular bed-in-a-box brands, Capser is also known for offering excellent customer service. Casper's line of mattresses includes three models: the Casper Mattress (Original), the Hybrid Wave, and the Hybrid Nova. There's also the Casper Element, which is the brand's cheapest mattress.

In terms of Cyber Monday mattress deals, look for sales that take from 10% to 15% off Casper's line of mattresses. To date, 15% off has been the biggest discount we've seen from Casper in 2020. The discount applied to its less costly Original mattress, whereas the pricier models saw 10% off. (These sales were offered on July 4th and again on Labor Day). It's possible Casper may offer even more aggressive Cyber Monday mattress deals, but rest assured that anything 15% off is indeed an excellent deal.

Read more: Guide to Casper Mattress

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Tuft & Needle

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft & Needle offered some epic deals earlier this year (it had mattresses on sale from $280). This past summer, the manufacturer also took up to $250 off select mattress purchases. Cyber Monday mattress deals are different and we expect Tuft & Needle will offers its biggest discounts yet.

Currently, Tuft & Needle is taking 20% off sitewide. For Cyber Monday, we predict they could sweeten the pot with some freebies with a mattress purchase.

As for the quality of their mattresses, Tuft & Needle mattresses rank among the best mattresses you can buy. They make mattresses with two layers of proprietary foam: one layer is an adaptive cooling gel and the other a graphite foam that promises to keep you cool while you sleep. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is their main model offering a soft, plushy feel but with enough back support for most sleepers.

Cyber Monday mattress deals — tips to remember