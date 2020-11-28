The best Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday deals begin on November 30. However, that's not stopping hundreds of retailers from unveiling their early Cyber Monday deals this weekend. So far the first wave of deals is strong with prices that continue to destroy 2020's best deals.

The new 2020 Macs, for example, are still up to $100 off. These are deals on Apple's new M1-packing machines. Likewise, the AirPods Pro are just $169 at both Amazon and Walmart. That's better than any price we could've predicted back in September.

If you didn't buy a TV last week, then this is the weekend to make your purchase. 4K OLED TVs have dropped as low $899, which is a price we never imagined to see. (Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV for $899). If you were hoping to spend less, there are many 65-inch and 75-inch 4K TVs going for as little as $399.

What remains elusive are deals on consoles. As expected, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are impossible to find in stock. And while we have see some epic Nintendo Switch bundles for just $299, they tend to sell out within the hour — if not faster.

Excluding tech, Cyber Monday deals are also a solid time to upgrade your home. We're seeing amazing mattress sales from the likes of Nectar, Sealy, and Casper. Many mattress retailers are taking up to $400 off on both mattresses, bedding bundles, and home furniture.

To help you prepare for Cyber Monday, we're curating all the best Cyber Monday deals of this weekend. So keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best early deals you can get now.

Best Cyber Monday deals now

Cheap stocking stuffer Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The best AirPods Pro deal of all time is here. Amazon is now selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. That's $80 off and one of the best Cyber Monday deals of all time. (If Amazon sells out, Walmart is offering the same price). View Deal

Vizio 50" 4K QLED TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

QLED on the cheap! The Vizio M506x is one of the least-expensive QLED TVs we've seen. This 4K TV is designed for gamers thanks it its IQ Active processor, which offers fast response times, low lag, and smooth action scenes. It also has built-in Chromecast and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen. View Deal

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive Cyber Monday deals we've seen from Nike. For a limited time, Nike is taking up to 40% off select sneakers, tech fleece, apparel, and backpacks. After discount, prices start as low as $7. View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at the top of our list when it comes to mattresses. Not only did it get a full five star review, but we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Plus, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 w/ $15 gift card @ Newegg

The new Oculus Quest 2 is our favorite standalone VR headset. It's been hard to find in stock, but Newegg now has it in stock and they're bundling it with a free $15 Newegg gift cards. It's not a dollar-off discount, but it's still the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen for this headset. View Deal

LG CX 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. It's also one of the most popular Cyber Monday deals of the month. Most retailers are out of stock of this popular TV. The 55-inch model hit $1,349 at one point, but is now sold out everywhere. Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for $1,449.99. (Best Buy has it for $1,499).View Deal

Hulu: was $5.99 now $1.99/month

Perfect for cord cutters: Enjoy unlimited access to Hulu's deep vault of TV shows and movies, from classic sitcoms to mystery procedurals as well as addictive reality fare and Oscar-winning dramas. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE in half. To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

iPhone 12: free with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in an iPhone X (or higher), sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 for free (with a 24-month installment plan). That's $799 off and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen on Apple's latest phone. View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1 (Late 2020): was $699 now $639 @ B&H

Part of Apple's new line of Macs, the 2020 Mac Mini sports Apple's new blazing fast M1 chip. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's a great option for any workflow. It's now $60 off and $10 cheaper than it was on Thanksgiving Day! View Deal

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Looking for affordable Bose headphones? Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $89. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $100. This beats Amazon's price, which is only $50 off. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The best OLED TV deal of all-time is back in stock. Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $899.99. That's $400 off and the cheapest OLED TV ever. The TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also $500 off. (The 55-inch model is coming in and out of stock). View Deal

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Cheap 75" 4K TV Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

Stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Best Buy has the Hisense 75-inch 4K Anroid TV on sale for $599.99. That's $400 off! The TV has support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X, which means your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

It may be small, but this 24-inch Fire TV features Alexa so you can stream from your favorite apps and even control your TV via the voice remote. This Cyber Monday deal is on sale for just $79.99. View Deal

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $119. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

TCL 32" Roku TV: was $189 now $129 @ Amazon

The 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now because it supports our favorite smart TV platform for midrange sets. It's the best TCL you can get for the price, and now it's on sale.View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale for just $279. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal

Sony 4K Android TVs: deals from $449 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $300 off a wide range of 2020 Sony 4K Android TVs. After discount, these Cyber Monday deals start as low as $448.View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least-expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen for a 70-inch Samsung. View Deal

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is sure to follow suit. The webOS store gives you access to top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video. Meanwhile, support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit mean it will fit right in with your smart home. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale at its lowest price ever. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also $500 off. View Deal

Sony Bravia 65" OLED: was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch 4K set supports Dolby Vision HDR, HGL, HDR10, has 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, and one ethernet port. It did very well on our lab tests, and even better when watching movies and TV shows. Best Buy is slashing $1,000 off its price. View Deal

Samsung 4K QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking from $100 to $3,000 off a variety of Samsung TVs including the company's QLED TVs. These are among the biggest discounts we've seen on Samsung 4K TVs. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Intel MacBook Air is now the least-expensive Mac laptop you can buy. Best Buy has the MacBook Air on sale for $799. It sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is actually great for typing. (Keep an eye on Amazon in case they price match).View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop. The base config is now $599 in this epic Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $349 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $349 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It features a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon

The Surface Laptop Go is ideal for users who want an elegant laptop that won't break the bank. It features a 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 touchscreen LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Dell XPS 13: from $930 now $881 @ Dell

Here's one of the best laptop deals we've seen from Dell. Currently, you can get the XPS 13 (7390) on sale for $881.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's an extra $50 off its sale price, but what really impresses us is this laptop's spec sheet. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17-inch IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K): was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell

This powerful configuration of the XPS 13 gets you a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 4K touch display. Even better, it's now a generous $500 off! View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 4K: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design along with a vivid 4K display. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy has this 2-in-1 on sale for $1,199. It features a 14-inch 4K 10-point multi-touch screen, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and built-in Alexa. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,450 now $1,401 @ Alienware

The Alienware m15 R3 is the cheapest rig in Alienware's arsenal. But don't let that fool you. This monster of a machine still provides quite the gaming punch. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,401.39. View Deal

Microsoft sale: up to $700 off PCs @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Store is having a massive Cyber Monday sale that takes up to $800 off select PCs. After discount, laptops start at just $349. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Best iPad for everyone 10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ B&H Photo

The latest iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. This iPad is nearly sold out everywhere. However, B&H Photo has it in stock and at its lowest price yet! View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's entry-level tablet isn't its fastest or its brightest, but for reading eBooks and casual web browsing, its price can't be beat (especially when it's on sale). Its performance is surprisingly fast for its price, and Amazon added hands-free Alexa activation in a recent update.View Deal

Fire HD 8: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The sweet spot of Amazon's tablets, the Fire HD 8 has a bright screen (especially for this price) and epic battery life, lasting 13 hours and 50 minutes on a single charge. Plus, just like the Fire HD 10, it also charges over USB-C.View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo

You can save $350 on Apple's 1.2-9 inch iPad Pro when you shop at B&H Photo, matching the lowest price drop we've seen on this model. This version comes with 64GB of storage and features both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. You are buying the late 2018 edition of the iPad Pro and not the newer model, but with savings this substantial, it's a trade-off some people might be willing to make.View Deal

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Proving that a good tablet doesn't need to cost a fortune, the Fire HD 10 offers a colorful full HD display, a fast octa-core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life for a new low price. And Alexa is inside, too.View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $30 off and at its lowest price ever. Even better, it includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $79

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, a colorful magnetic case and — our favorite perk — no special offer ads on the lock screen (which you have to pay to remove normally).View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

When you want a great Kindle, you get the Kindle Paperwhite. Its easily gripped design makes for easy reading and it's got the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen as the pricier Kindle Oasis, so your text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you don't need to worry about it getting a little wet.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174

Want a Kindle that screams luxury, but at 30% off? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $75 off at Amazon. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, one of the top Cyber Monday deals we've seen. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. Adorama offers the same price on the Sony WH-1000xM4.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $109. That's $49 off and their second-lowest price ever. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The best AirPods Pro deal of all time is here. Amazon is now selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. That's $80 off and one of the best Cyber Monday deals of all time. Walmart offers the same price when in stock.View Deal

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

If you don't want to spend a lot on Bose buds, Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $89. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge. View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, so they're the perfect companion for modern smartphones. They provide about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel. They're now $80 off. View Deal

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

The oddly shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a neat pair of wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation and come in a smart-looking charging case. They're now $30 off and at their lowest price ever in this Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is taking $100 off and offering them at their lowest price of the year.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice wireless earbuds feature crisp, well-balanced sound and noise cancellation. Plus, they're sweat-proof and offer 7.5 hours of battery life (with the case adding 28 hours). This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen from Jabra. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Designed for exercise and sporting a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost anything thanks to their smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life — long enough to last the biggest gym rats. View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality and an advanced mic system for clear calls. Plus, you get a very good 15 hours of battery life. They're now $70 off and at their lowest price ever at Amazon. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale at their second-lowest price ever.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver superior noise cancelling. The Arctic White color is now $299, whereas the silver and black models are $339 in this epic Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Our favorite Apple Watch Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $69 off, which is an all-time price low. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. It's $20 off, though keep in mind it briefly sold for $119 in the run up to Thanksgiving. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $120 off. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $219 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Editor's Choice mattress Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. We awarded it a full five stars in our review because we found it to be exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Even better, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $999 now $784 at Saatva

Save $200: Saatva's flagship hybrid innerspring mattress comes in three different versions: soft, medium firm, or firm. It's made from eco-friendly foams, and has a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil system for ultimate support. We loved this mattress when we reviewed it, and with this excellent Cyber Monday deal you can save $200 when you spend over $1,000. That's better than Saatva's Cyber Monday deals from last year. View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: was $1,659 now $995 @ Tempur

Save up to $1,328: The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress. Three layers of high-performance foam provide pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away to keep you cool at night. This is the first time this mattress has been on sale online, and all sizes have a 40% off discount,View Deal

Purple Mattress: was $599 now $574 at Purple

This Cyber Monday deal gives you up to $100 off the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews.View Deal

Amerisleep AS3 mattress: was $1,149 now $804 @ Amerisleep

Save up to $712 - The AS3 is Amerisleep's best-selling mattress. It's an eco-friendly, high-performance foam-based mattress (medium firmness) that uses a plant-based material (Bio-Pur) to promote airflow and help you sleep cool at night. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can save a massive 30%. That cuts the price of a twin size from $1,149 to $804 - and there's over $700 off the split king, which now costs $1,678, down from $2,390.View Deal

Luxury Hybrid Mattress w/ bundle: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

Cyber Monday deals have arrived at DreamCloud. The mattress company is currently taking $200 off its entire Luxury Hybrid line of mattresses. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin size or $899 for the queen size. Plus, get a free $299 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes a free pillow, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: was $1,395 now $977 + 2 free pillows @ Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160: Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. It's a great option for anyone who overheats at night.View Deal

Beautyrest: up to $300 off Black mattresses @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its popular Black mattress line for Cyber Monday. After discount, prices start at $1,549 for these top-end mattresses. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy. View Deal

Casper Original Mattress: was $595 now $506 at Casper

Casper's Cyber Monday deals are now live, cutting 15% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers. After discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095).View Deal

Essentials Mattress: was $1,659 now $995 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Essentials Mattress is a special edition mattress that offers pressure relief and comfort while offering a medium-soft feel. This is the first time the mattress has been on sale and all sizes are getting a generous 40% off discount. After discount, the twin size is just $995 ($664 off), whereas the queen size is $1,199 ($800 off).View Deal

Saatva: $200 off $1,000 @ Saatva

Shopping for a premium mattress? You'll want to check out this Cyber Monday deal. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off purchases of $1,000 or more. That's the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen from Saatva all year. Even better, it beats Cyber Monday deals from the last year (which took $150 off $1,000). View Deal

Casper Duvet: was $199 now $179 @ Casper

Cozy up with a new duvet this forthcoming winter season. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Casper is taking 10% off all duvets. It offers three styles: down-alternative, down, and humidity fighting. After discount, prices start at just $179 for a queen-size duvet. View Deal

Emma Original mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Emma

The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and durable too — we've had ours for two years and still love it. Use coupon code "EMMABF" to drop is price to an all-time low of $359.40. View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer. All sizes are currently on sale and you can get the queen size duvet for just $90. View Deal

Layla weighted blanket: $30 off all blankets @ Layla

Get $30 off all Layla weighted blankets during Layla's Cyber Monday deals event. Weighted blankets are designed to reduce stress and come in three sizes with prices starting from $99. View Deal

Tempur-Pedic Premium Soft Sheet Set: was $169 now $126 @ Tempur-Pedic

Available in five stunning colors and the right dimensions for just about every type of mattress, these soft sheets will keep you cool through the year thanks to their blend of rayon, from bamboo and cotton. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday $50 and under deals

Best bang for your buck Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable, waterproof speaker that comes in 12 different colors and offers 5 continuous hours of playtime. Not only can it survive the elements, but it also offers JBL-quality sound at a fraction of the cost of the brand's bigger speakers.View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's entry-level tablet isn't its fastest or its brightest, but for reading eBooks and casual web browsing, its price can't be beat (especially when it's on sale). Its performance is surprisingly fast for its price, and Amazon added hands-free Alexa activation in a recent update.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever and $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals

A must for home baristas Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $15 now $9 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. It also comes with a 12-ounce double wall coffee mug.View Deal

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $44.99 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a small microwave this 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot countertop model could fit the bill. It has a 10-inch turntable, six presets, and 11 power levels. And for $44, it's competitively priced.View Deal

Magic Chef 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker: was $99 now $59 @ Home Depot

The Magic Chef multi-cooker is a 9-in-1 do-it-all device for your kitchen. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, or to cook rice or make yogurt. The 14 preset functions make meal preparation quick and easy. It includes a recipe book and all of the accessories you'll need.View Deal

Nespresso Essenza: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Nespresso Essenza is a compact espresso machine that uses Nespresso's capsules to brew the perfect cup of joe. This deal, which cuts the price by 50%, also includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother for making cappuccinos. It's one of the best Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $50 off, making it a great early deal.View Deal

Viking appliances: buy one, get one free @ Appliances Connection

People love Viking appliances for their stylish looks and solid performance. For Cyber Monday, if you purchase a qualifying range, oven, or refrigerator, you can get a refrigerator, microwave, convection microwave, or range hood for free.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Lowest price Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $30 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

The PS5 is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. The PS5 Digital Edition (no discs) sells for $399, whereas the PS5 Standard sells for $499. Although that's retail price for both systems, these systems have been near-impossible to find in stock since their launch. View Deal

Xbox Series S & X: from $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S and Series X are the latest-gen consoles from Microsoft. They sell for $299 and $499, respectively. That's list price for both systems, but these consoles have been near-impossible to find since their launch. Unlike the Series X, the cheaper Xbox Series S doesn't support 4K gaming or physical discs. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ MS Store

The Xbox One controller will work fine with both the old and new Xbox consoles. Currently, the gray/blue colorway is available at a discount, but different color schemes tend to go on and off sale every few days.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in Ubisoft’s dystopian open-world stealth series. You can play as just about anyone you meet in a near-future London. Each character has different strengths and weaknesses, and building your team is half the challenge. This game offers Smart Delivery for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.View Deal

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest game in Ubisoft's long-running historical action/stealth series. This time, you’ll take control of a Viking in medieval England who must forge a tenuous peace between the Christian Saxons and the pagan Danes. Amazon has this highly-anticipated game at a slight discount. It'll work with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $699 now $666 @ Dell

If you're on a budget then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. Use coupon "EXTRA50" to drop its price to $617.39.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's a whopping $550 off.View Deal

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $1,969 now $1,819 @ Alienware

Looking for Cyber Monday RTX 3080 deals? Currently, Alienware has its Aurora R11 with the RTX 3080 on sale for $1,871.79 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's just $10 shy of its Prime Day price low. This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. It's only the second time we see a desktop with an RTX 3080 get a discount.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday smart home deals

Lowest price ever Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Amazon

Currently unavailable: The Echo Dot is one of our favorite smart speakers. The third-generation Alexa-powered device is now $21 off, delivering Alexa support and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Echo Dot w/ The Child Stand: was $64 now $38 @ Amazon

Personalize your smart home devices with this third-gen Echo Dot that includes a Mandalorian Baby Yoda stand complete with green, pointy ears. It's $26 off and the cheapest price you'll find. View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is a basic security camera. You've got to plug it into the wall, but it's easy to set up and connects to a 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi network. It's on sale for just $44.99, which is its lowest price to date. View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $124 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. This bundle includes a Blink Mini Cam and costs just $109. View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $144 now $64 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

TP-Link RE650: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice TP-Link RE650 is on sale for $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this extender. With great performance and an impressive 75-foot range, it's the top Wi-Fi extender we've reviewed this year. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Budget iPhone now cheaper iPhone SE: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE to just $249. To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can save $100 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with a wireless carrier (AT&T, Sprint or Verizon) during checkout. If you prefer an unlocked model, you'll still save $50 off its regular price.View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $899 now $799 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available at a $100 discount through November 30 when you buy the phone directly from OnePlus. You can expect top performance from the Snapdragon 865 processor, fast charging, and solid photos from the four rear cameras.View Deal

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (256GB): was $1,099 now $649 @ MS Store

The Note 10 Plus boast plenty of great features, such as the signature S Pen with new air gestures, class-leading CPU and RAM, lengthy battery life, fast charging, and a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It's now on sale for an insanely low $649 at the MS Store. Plus, during checkout you can get up to 50% off accessories.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,999 now $999 @ Samsung

Samsung's flagship foldable phone is 50% off in this epic Cyber Monday deal. Currently, when you buy a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and trade in an eligible device, you'll get 50% off the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a main 7.6-inch 120Hz display, 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three 12MP rear camera lenses. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: was $699 now free @ AT&T

Starting Nov. 6, you'll be able to get $700 in bill credits at AT&T when you buy a new iPhone 12 model and trade-in your old phone. That $700 covers the cost of a new iPhone 12 mini. This deal is open to new and existing AT&T customers. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you'll find on Apple's new phone. View Deal

iPhone 12: free with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in an iPhone X (or higher), sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 for free (with a 24-month installment plan). That's $799 off and one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest phone. View Deal

iPhone 12: free Bose headphones + $50 GC @ Visible

Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Visible. For a limited time, Visible is offering new customers deals on all iPhone 12 models. Each deal includes a free prepaid Mastercard and Bose SoundsLink II Wireless Headphones. You'll pay slightly more than list price for each iPhone, but you'll get more than reimbursed via the headphones and prepaid Mastercard. Gift cards range from $50 for the iPhone 12 mini to $200 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 12: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

For a limited time, T-Mobile and Sprint customers who purchase an iPhone 12 via the Apple Store and trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer will receive a $150 Mastercard. (You'll receive a promo code for the card, which can be validated at T-Mobile). This is one of the best iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals we've seen. (You can view the full details of this promo below the 5th footnote on the Apple Store page). View Deal

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Our favorite streamer Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever and $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal

Hulu: was $5.99 now $1.99/month

Enjoy unlimited access to Hulu's deep vault of TV shows and movies, from classic sitcoms to mystery procedurals as well as addictive reality fare and Oscar-winning dramas. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Don't own a 4K TV? The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 4K streaming market is filled with expensive boxes, but with the Roku Premiere 4K, you get UHD at a very affordable price. Plus, it comes with Roku's excellent interface, a remote and access to thousands of streaming channels.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Currently unavailable: For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick 1080p: was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick gives you 1080p streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV, and Disney Plus. If you don't require 4K streams, this is the deal for you and it's now $10 off. View Deal

Roku Ultra LT: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT offers the best features of Roku's pricier streaming boxes at a reasonable price. It offers 4K streaming, snappy performance, and Ethernet/microSD ports. Not to mention, access to tons of streaming content. View Deal

Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple

Probably the best streaming box for Apple fans, thanks to solid integration with iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, and your iTunes library. Prices start at $179 for the 32GB model, and once your purchase is complete you'll get a $50 Apple gift card to spend on some other Apple purchase.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday fitness deals

Editor's Choice Fitbit Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 features built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and it's also water resistant. Amazon has it on sale at its lowest price ever.View Deal

DeskCycle 2: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, a smooth pedaling motion and whisper-quiet operation. The DeskCycle 2 fits under desks as low as 27 inches and the LCD screen gives you real-time results of your workout.View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $299 now $242 @ Walmart

This belt-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-driven at-home cycling workout. It has a 40-lb. chromed flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has an LCD monitor that displays time, speed, distance, and calories. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals for anyone looking to build out their home gym.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

Best under $100 UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

The UE WONDERBOOM 2 packs a serious punch for its size, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It gets 13 hours of battery life and 100 feet of range, which is great for days spent outdoors.View Deal

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $29 @ Dell

Thanks to its IPX7 certification, the JBL Clip 3 speaker can be brought to the beach and survive submersion. It's available in 13 different colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.View Deal

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable, waterproof speaker that comes in 12 different colors and offers 5 continuous hours of playtime. Not only can it face the elements: it also offers JBL-quality sound at a fraction of the cost of the brand's bigger speakers.View Deal

Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Sonos Move is a portable smart speaker that works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning you can use it inside your home and out. It's drop- and weather-proof, plus its auto-tuning feature adapts the sound for any space, from a backyard patio to kitchen area. It offers excellent audio quality and it's hardly ever on sale. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Eufy RoboVac 11S: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

One of the toughest places to vacuum is underneath furniture; the low profile of the RoboVac 11s lets it suck up all those dust bunnies. You can't control it with your smartphone, but it's able to get underneath everything.View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features a brushless motor to significantly reduce vacuuming noise. It's also small enough to go under most of your furniture and fully integrates into your Alexa or Google smart home. Make sure to use the on-page coupon to get $80 off and drop the price to $279. View Deal

Roborock S4 Max was $429 now $319 @ Amazon

The Roborock S4 Max is our current top pick among the best robot vacuums, and for Cyber Monday, it's discounted by $110. In our Roborock S4 Max review, we liked its excellent cleaning capabilities and fast mapping. Make sure to use the on-page coupon to get $110 off and drop the price to $319.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally priced at $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less at Best Buy, which is the cheapest price we've seen to date for this vacuum. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday apparel deals

Save on hoodies, sneakers Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive Cyber Monday deals we've seen from Nike. Currently, the retailer is taking up to 40% off select sneakers, tech fleece, apparel, and backpacks. After discount, prices start as low as $7. View Deal

J.Crew: up to 30% off men's and women's apparel

From women's slim crop pants to men's polos, these deals knock up to 30% off a wide variety of apparel at the J.Crew Amazon store. Men's polos start as low as $7 and women's jeans start from $19. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Toy deals

Mandalorian Battle Pack: was $14 now $11 @ Amazon

This is the way... to save money. Recreate one of the best scenes in The Mandalorian's first season with this Lego battle pack. It includes four Mando warriors, a speeder, and more firing studs than you'll know what to do with.View Deal

Lego Architecture: up to 20% off all kits @ Amazon

Take a Lego journey around the world with these epic Cyber Monday deals. They knock 20% off Lego Architecture sets, whether it's San Francisco, Paris, Trafalgar Square, or all the rest. View Deal

Lego Iron Man Helmet: was $59 now $48 @ Best Buy

Tony Stark is the greatest superhero, or so he says. If you agree make sure to honor the armored hero with a bust of his helmet. Now $11 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Board games: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Add some fun to your quarantine nights with a new board game. Currently, Amazon is taking up to 40% off select board games. The sale includes popular board games like Sorry, Battleship, and Jenga (pictured). View Deal

What stores are having Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday was initially meant to be a retail holiday for online-only stores. However, over the years the Cyber Monday has changed so that it's essentially a continuation of Black Friday. And since all brick-and-mortar stores now have an online presence, practically every store will have Cyber Monday deals. This includes online-only stores like Newegg and traditional brick-and-mortar stores like Walmart.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cyber Monday falls on November 30, 2020. It's the final Monday of the month and just two days after Black Friday. Unlike last year, Cyber Monday will fall within November this year.

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Black Friday was initially started as a sale for brick-and-mortar stores. However, as the sales grew, e-tailers felt left out from the holiday. As a result, the National Retail Federation created Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

These days, however, the lines are completely blurred. Most brick-and-mortar stores have a large online presence and participate in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So in terms of retailers, there are no major differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, when it comes to deals — shoppers tend to favor Cyber Monday. Last year, shoppers spent a record-breaking $9.2 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe data. That obliterated Black Friday ($7.4 billion) and Prime Day ($4.2 billion) sales for the same year. This year with the pandemic, online sales are expect to soar with sales that could top last year's numbers.

Cyber Monday curbside and in-store pickup

The pandemic led to a summer of social distancing and the Cyber Moday 2020 holiday season will be no different. Instead of shopping in-store, what you'll find this Cyber Monday is plenty of same-day curbside and in-store pickup. This way consumers can get their purchases in a safe manner without having to spend hours inside a store or a mall. It also cuts down on shipping costs and ensures consumers can get their devices on time. During the early stages of the pandemic stores like Best Buy would limit the amount of people who could enter at once. Expect to see this procedure replicated at brick-and-mortar stores across the country.