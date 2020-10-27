Best Chromebook Black Friday deals 2020

Yes, it's October, and yes, it's not too early for Chromebook Black Friday deals. The often-discounted laptops are seeing early sales, just like the rest of the world of gadgets and products, as shipping delays have led to Black Friday starting way early this year.

Making matters more complicated: Chromebooks are often sold out these days. That being said, we're doing the work to find which Chromebooks are still available at discounts. We're including deals on both 2-in-1s and standard clamshells, as we expect to see Chromebook Black Friday deals on all styles of notebooks.

Be sure to check out our coverage of all the best Black Friday deals.

Best Chromebook Black Friday deals right now

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $254 now $218 @ Amazon

Black Friday is the perfect time to get a spare Chromebook on the cheap, dirt-cheap that is. And HP's 11.6-inch Chromebook, released this past July, is more than ready to be your secondary screen, now that it's just barely more than $200, with savings of $34 off.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Chromebook Duet is an incredible value, delivering a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard at an incredibly low price. The slate packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14" Chromebook: was $629 now $499 @ Best Buy

Our pick for the best Black Friday Chromebook steal still available isn't even from Amazon! The HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. These specs are killer for a Chromebook, so the responsive 14-inch touchscreen and backlit keyboard are just a bonus!View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315: was $329 now $258 at Amazon

Big screen Chromebooks, for some reason, are still a rarity. That being said, Acer's 15-inch Chromebook 315 is now at $71 off at Amazon, so you can split your screen and get a lot done without hurting your budget. Oh, and they're tossing in a protective sleeve, a must for when it's time to pack up and go.View Deal

HP 14" Chromebook: was $289 now $239 @ Amazon

Offering a solid middle ground between the above devices, this 14-inch Chromebook has a large vibrant display at Full HD resolution. Powered by a Dual-core Intel Celeron processor, Bang & Olufsen speakers and a long-lasting battery, you're getting a premium machine. As perfect for banging out assignments as it is for watching Netflix, HP's 14-inch Chromebook is a great option for most.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $489 @ Amazon

Google Play Store support is a major reason why Chromebooks are more capable machines. To take advantage of the Android app emulation, though, you'll want a convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook like the Samsung Chromebook Plus. This model is currently $60 off and also packs its own stylus, a must for taking notes.View Deal