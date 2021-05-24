PS5 restock sold out at Best Buy — where to expect inventory next

Update: Best Buy is now sold out of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest updates.

There's a huge Best Buy restock happening as we speak. What started out as just an Xbox Series X drop has turned into a PS5 drop as well restock. The retailer has both consoles in stock right now via the links below.

We're now seeing a "sold out" button for the Xbox Series X. However, it might be worth refreshing the page a few more times in case another wave of consoles is released.

Best Buy PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Best Buy Xbox Series X restock (sold out)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing an Xbox Series X and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering Xbox consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the Xbox retailer for you.

When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow "add to cart" one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the Xbox Series X is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. You could also open a new page and repeat the process outlined above until the "add to cart" button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its Xbox Series X stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get an Xbox may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.