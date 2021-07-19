Best Buy RTX 3080 restock — when to expect inventory

If you missed the last RTX 3080 restock, fear not. A massive Best Buy RTX 30-series restock is coming to over 100 Best Buy stores nationwide on July 20.

Best Buy didn't specify which cards it'll have in stock on Tuesday. The only detail it shared is the location of the stores that will have restock. Here's everything you need to know for the next Best Buy RTX 30-series restock.

How to buy an RTX 3080 at Best Buy

Although it may seem obvious, the first thing you'll want to do ahead of any restock is sign into your Best Buy account or create one if you haven't already. Make sure that your payment details and address information are pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout as that could be the difference between securing a an RTX 3080 and being left empty-handed.

When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow "add to cart" one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the RTX 3080 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. If the RTX 3080 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the "add to cart" button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy RTX 3080 restock is released in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or can get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the GPU will likely be out of stock again.