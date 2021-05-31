Best Buy Memorial Day sales in 2021

Best Buy Memorial Day sales are finally here. The big-box tech retailer has awesome deals on 4K televisions, video games, air fryers and more. While we haven't seen the $899 Vizio OLED TV deal we were hoping/predicting to see (don't worry, we still have Prime Day deals coming in June), there are other solid deals you can get right now.

For instance, some of our favorite TV deals include steep discounts on Samsung QLED TVs, video games starting at $10, air fryers for as low as $60 and hundreds off on laptops. Of course, Best Buy isn't the only retailer offering a range of deals. Be sure to check out our page for the best Memorial Day sales coverage to see what other retailers are offering.

Best Buy Memorial Day sales

Samsung 82" 4K QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Sure, we've seen 80-inch-plus televisions on sale for under $2,000 before, but usually it comes with major compromises. For example, many of those TVs are edge-lit, meaning the LEDs run along the edges of the TV. For smaller TVs, that's not a huge problem. But when trying to illuminate the center of a massive 82" TV, you'll want a bit more. Luckily, the Samsung Q70T line offers dual LED backlighting. While not as ideal as a full backlit LED array, the price-to-size-to-performance ratio is very good. View Deal

Lenovo Touch Screen Laptop: was $949 now $649 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering a great deal on last year's Lenovo Yoga C740. This laptop is best for more casual use and media consumption. Don't expect to do heavy gaming or video editing on this device. The Yoga line is known for being able to open up by 360-degrees, allowing you to use the laptop more like a tablet. It's great for watching movies in bed. While it doesn't have the latest Intel processor, the Core i5-10210U should be find for most tasks. And the 1080p 15.6" touchscreen is perfect for Netflix and YouTube.View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6-qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 6-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. View Deal

Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops: was $30 now $9 @ Best Buy

With quarantine slowly coming to a close in the U.S. and the U.K., schools are calling kids back. That's why we'd recommend stocking up on accessories now, before demand picks up. This Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops is as solid of a deal as they come. While not spectacular in design, it's sturdy and offers everything you need. View Deal

