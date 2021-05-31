Best Buy Memorial Day sales in 2021

Best Buy Memorial Day sales are finally here. The big-box tech retailer has awesome deals on 4K televisions, video games, air fryers and more. While we haven't seen the $899 Vizio OLED TV deal we were hoping/predicting to see (don't worry, we still have Prime Day deals coming in June), there are other solid deals you can get right now.
For instance, some of our favorite TV deals include steep discounts on Samsung QLED TVs, video games starting at $10, air fryers for as low as $60 and hundreds off on laptops. Of course, Best Buy isn't the only retailer offering a range of deals. Be sure to check out our page for the best Memorial Day sales coverage to see what other retailers are offering.
Best Buy Memorial Day sales — Quick links
- Televisions: Save $800 on Samsung 82" QLED TV
- Laptops: Save up to $300 on the latest laptops
- Phones: Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 with activation
- Apple: Save up to $275 on iPhone 11 Pro with activation
- Tablets: Apple iPad Pro up to $150 off
- Video games: Find Xbox Series X and PS5 games for as low as $10
- Small appliances: Air fryers for as low as $60
- Headphones: Save $40 on Samsung Galaxy Bids
- Printers and office: Laser printers starting at $139
- Sound bars, speakers and home theater: Sound bars starting at $79
Best Buy Memorial Day sales
Samsung 82" 4K QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
Sure, we've seen 80-inch-plus televisions on sale for under $2,000 before, but usually it comes with major compromises. For example, many of those TVs are edge-lit, meaning the LEDs run along the edges of the TV. For smaller TVs, that's not a huge problem. But when trying to illuminate the center of a massive 82" TV, you'll want a bit more. Luckily, the Samsung Q70T line offers dual LED backlighting. While not as ideal as a full backlit LED array, the price-to-size-to-performance ratio is very good. View Deal
Lenovo Touch Screen Laptop: was $949 now $649 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering a great deal on last year's Lenovo Yoga C740. This laptop is best for more casual use and media consumption. Don't expect to do heavy gaming or video editing on this device. The Yoga line is known for being able to open up by 360-degrees, allowing you to use the laptop more like a tablet. It's great for watching movies in bed. While it doesn't have the latest Intel processor, the Core i5-10210U should be find for most tasks. And the 1080p 15.6" touchscreen is perfect for Netflix and YouTube.View Deal
Borderlands 3 for PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S: was $29 now $9 @ Best Buy
Because PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks remain difficult to come by, there have not been a ton of new games. Luckily, developers have been updating last-gen games and giving them fresh coats of next-gen paint. Borderlands 3, while not the most demanding game, will look excellent. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect 4K at 60 frames per second, or 1080p at 120fps.
Bella Pro Series 6-qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy
Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 6-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. View Deal
Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops: was $30 now $9 @ Best Buy
With quarantine slowly coming to a close in the U.S. and the U.K., schools are calling kids back. That's why we'd recommend stocking up on accessories now, before demand picks up. This Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops is as solid of a deal as they come. While not spectacular in design, it's sturdy and offers everything you need. View Deal
