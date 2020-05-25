Best Buy Memorial Day sales 2020: save on iPads, Ring, appliances, and more

The weather may be nice, but before you head out you'll want to check out these Best Buy Memorial Day sales. The retailer, which offers everything from iPads to kitchen appliances, is offering some of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen.

Currently, Best Buy is offering killer sales on 4K TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. If you're in the market for a new tablet, Best Buy is the only retailer that has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249. They also have a 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $299. In the meantime, here are the Best Buy Memorial Day sales we're recommending right now.

Top 5 Best Buy Memorial Day sales

4K TVs

Smart TV sale: from $229 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Memorial Day sales offer a variety of smart TVs on sale from $229. The sale includes models by Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. It also includes high-end QLED TVs, which are up to $500 off. View Deal

Westinghouse 58" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

Big-screen TVs rarely get this cheap. One of our favorite Best Buy Memorial Day sales offers the 58-inch Westinghouse Roku TV for just $299. For a basic TV, we like that it offers HDR support and features our favorite OS — the Roku platform. View Deal

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $469 now $449 @ Best Buy

Besides its stunning 4K resolution, the TCL 4 series 4K TV offers loads of smart features, HDR support, and Roku's amazing interface. This is one of the least-expensive 65-inch TVs you'll find that's worth buying. View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $509 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $509. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. (By comparison, a JVC 70-inch TV hit $520 over the holidays). The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as Roku's excellent platform for streaming apps. View Deal

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

Want a big-screen TV that won't cost you a bundle? During the 1-day Best Buy sale, the retailer is offering this 50-inch 4K Android TV for just $269.99. It was a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and DTS Studio Sound support. View Deal

Sony 55" X800H 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

This 55-inch Sony TV uses Android's OS as its platform. It offers HDR and Dolby Vision support as well as a 240Hz refresh rate, which allows for smooth, jutter-free action scenes. View Deal

Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum 4K TV: was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. Unlike the M-Series, the P-Series offers more local dimming zones and better brightness technology. It's $100 off and one of the best Memorial Day TV sales around. View Deal

Computing & Tablets

10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

LG 29" Ultrawide LCD: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Get the most bang for your buck with this LG 29-inch LCD. It features 2560 x 1080 resolution, 5ms response time, and 178-degree viewing angles. Priced at $199, it's one of the top Best Buy Memorial Day sales we've seen.View Deal

Laptop deals: under $500 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking discounting a wide variety of laptpops during its current sale. After discount, laptops start at just $299.99. The sale includes discounts on Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $1,099 now $999 @ Lenovo

The C740 is an excellent laptop for just about any scenario. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 2-in-1 also has Dolby Atmos speakers, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a privacy shutter for its webcam. View Deal

Kitchen appliances

Keurig K50 Coffee Maker: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K50 is a single-serve coffee maker that takes up minimal counter space. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir. This Memorial Day sale takes $40 off.View Deal

Microwave sales: up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $70 off select microwaves during its early Memorial Day sale. After discount, microwaves start as low as $59. The sale includes brands from Insignia, GE, Sharp, Farberware, and more. View Deal

Pressure cooker sale:up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing up to $70 off a wide selection of pressure cookers. The sale includes discounts on brands like Ninja, Instant Pot, Cock-Pot, and more.View Deal

Air Fryer sales: up to $80 off @ Best Buy

Time for healthier French fries! One of our favorite Memorial Day sales at Best Buy takes up to $80 off air fryers from Ninja, Philips, Bella, and more. View Deal

Anova Precision Cooker: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Sous vide (French for "under vacuum") is a cooking technique that uses precise temperatures to cook meat, poultry, or fish with consistent, restaurant-quality results. This sous vide is one of our favorites and it's $50 off. View Deal

Smart Home & Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and play games. It's now $10 off. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Cube can stream content in 4K, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It has Alexa built in, and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now on sale for only $29.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $99.99. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs, the Chromecast and other smart home devices. It's now on sale for just $39.99. View Deal

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $35 @ Best Buy

This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands. View Deal

Apple HomePod: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Apple's Siri-based smart speaker is still alive and well. Best Buy is taking $100 off and has it at an all-time price low of $199.99. The smart speaker can control all of your HomeKit-enabled smart home devices and also works with Apple Music. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub features Google assistant so you can make calls or pull up recipes hands free. For a limited time, it's $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 two-camera system was $399, now $264 @ Best Buy This package includes two Arlo Pro 2 cameras plus a base station. The cameras have a resolution of 1080p, a 130-degree field of view, and can last up to six months without needing to recharge the batteries.View Deal

Video Games & Accessories

HyperX Cloud Revolver S: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a comfortable, durable, and versatile gaming headset. In our tests, we found it worked well with both PCs and gaming consoles. It's now $50 off its regular price.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Technically, this isn't a deal. However, Best Buy is one of only a handful of retailers with the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for $199. Get one before they sell out. View Deal

Home appliances

Dyson V7 Cord-Free Vacuum: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Dyson V7 Fluffy cordless vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head to remove debris while simultaneously dusting. It offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free run time. The V7 is now $50 off and the least-expensive vacuum in Dyson's sale. View Deal

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 can deep clean your carpets and hard floors. Its filtration system traps bacteria and allergens inside the machine and its signature "ball" makes it easy to maneuver. It's $100 off. View Deal

Dyson Airwrap Styler: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Airwrap Styler is designed to smooth and control frizz-prone hair. It comes with 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch barrels to create curls and bounce. Rarely on sale, it's now $100 off. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal