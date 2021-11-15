Best Buy is holding a PS5 restock today — Nintendo Switch OLED will also be available

Best Buy is set to hold a PS5 restock today (November 15). The electronics retailer only took fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand next-gen console last week but has seemingly replenished its stock levels already.

News of this restock came via a Best Buy Totaltech newsletter (Which was quickly shared across Twitter). The retailer has confirmed that members will have exclusive access to a PS5 restock “tomorrow morning." The exact timing isn’t confirmed but based on previous Best Buy drops we’d expect the console to be available at around 11 a.m. ET.

It won’t just be the PS5 available during this restock, the Nintendo Switch OLED will also be up for grabs at Best Buy. This will come as welcome news to anybody hunting Nintendo Switch OLED restocks as the console has been extremely tricky to track down since its launch in October.

The bad news is that these restocks will be exclusively for Totaltech members. This isn’t the first time that Best Buy has gated restocks behind its premium membership. While the likes of GameStop and Amazon have put PS5 restock behind a paywall as well, Best Buy’s Totaltech exclusive drops are the most egregious as membership costs an eye-watering $200 a year.

If you already have a Totaltech membership (or have been considering signing up) then make sure you don’t miss this PS5 restock. Alternatively, bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates across all major retailers — including ones that don't put drops behind a $200 paywall.

Best Buy PS5 restock and Nintendo Switch OLED restock

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Switch OLED: $349 @ Best Buy Switch OLED: $349 @ Best Buy (check stock)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Best Buy Totaltech: $200/year @ Best Buy Best Buy Totaltech: $200/year @ Best Buy

Designed to give you total peace of mind, Totaltech is Best Buy's premium membership service offering up to 24 months of warranty on most purchases, free delivery and standard installation, and priority access to select PS5 restocks.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.