Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2020: All the best sales live now

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are dropping prices on everything you want to buy this holiday season, from big-screen TVs and wireless earbuds to video games.

Seriously, these Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are too good to pass up. Right now, you can grab a 70-inch 4K TV for just $499, the Apple 10.2-Inch iPad for just $259.99 and two new Echo Dots for the price of one. Who doesn't love a good BOGO bargain?

There are also impressive sales on smart watches, streaming devices and headphones, including AirPods. Kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, Ninja blenders, and range cookers are also getting excellent Best Buy Cyber Monday deals. And if you need gifts for the kids in your life, you'll find major discounts on toys.

We're keeping a close eye on all the best Cyber Monday deals, so stick with Tom’s Guide for the biggest sales this holiday shopping season.

Top 5 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Top deals

Sharp 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

When it comes to cheap big-screen TVs, few retailers can stand up to Best Buy. For instance, right now Best Buy has the Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. That's $150 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch TVs we've seen this weekend. The Android TV includes HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant support, and 4 HDMI ports. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $50 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy.

These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound, and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life, and there's a lot to like.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy

This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus. View Deal

TV deals

Cheap OLEDs 4K OLED TV sale: from $899 @ Best Buy

Stop right there! If you're looking for deals on a premium TV — this is it. Best Buy is taking up to $1,200 off LG, Sony, and Vizio OLED TVs. These are the best TV deals you'll find anywhere. View Deal

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is pretty neat. The webOS store gives you top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit mean it will fit in right with your smart home. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual X

Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

Most 75-inch TVs cost way over $1,500. However, this Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal gets you the new Sony 75-inch X800H 4K Android TV for $999. That's a generous $400 off and the best price you'll find for a 75-inch name-brand TV. At the moment, it's only currently available at your nearest Best Buy store. Online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least-expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.View Deal

LG 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN7000 is already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $50 off.View Deal

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799, now $1,799 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $1000 off at Best Buy. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.View Deal

Samsung 65" LED 4K TV: was $529 now $477 @ Best Buy

Get exceptional picture quality, sharp details and realistic colors with Samsung's Crystal processor, HDR technology and 4K UHD resolution. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep checking in.View Deal

Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Samsung's art inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full-featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows. Currently, it's unavailable online, but you can still score the deal if it's available at your nearest brick-and-mortar Best Buy.View Deal

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The LG BX OLED TV has practically everything you could ask for in a TV, including perfect blacks, infinite contrast and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy

TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interfaceView Deal

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $289 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV is a big-screen TV with a not-so-big price tag. The smart TV lets you stream from all of today's major apps and the included voice remote means you can use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for less than $200? This is one of the top Best Buy deals you'll see around Cyber Monday. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. As part of ongoing Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy, the retailer has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal

Westinghouse 50" TV: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

If you want a cheap, big-screen TV and don't require 4K resolution or smart capabilities, this Best Buy deal might be for you. Rhe Westinghouse 50-inch 1080p TV is an incredibly low price for a 50-inch TV, but it's a no-frills set with 3 HDMI ports and not much else to boast about. Currently only available at your nearest Best Buy store, but online stocks could replenish so keep an eye on it.View Deal

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $119. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

Looking for the cheapest smart TV deals possible? Best Buy has this Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $79. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services, and the ability to control your TV via voice commands. Right now, it's only currently available at your nearest Best Buy store.View Deal

Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap Cyber Monday TV deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, garage bar, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Laptop deals

MacBook Air: was $949 now $849 @ BestBuy

It may not have the benefits of the M1 chip, but it's still a 2020 MacBook with many of the same upgrades. It's faster, more powerful, and has more storage than a 2019 model, with the added bonus of not being tainted by the god-awful butterfly keyboard. Don't miss out on this great Best Buy Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy.

Zippy and ultra portable, this 11-inch Chromebook from Lenovo comes with 4GB memory, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and Mediatek MT8173 CPU. The 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for office work, presentations, and watching media.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop: was $999 now $759 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal has the x360 2-in-1 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop for $250 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat. View Deal

MacBook Air package: was $1,219 now $1,024 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $145 less than the normal price.View Deal

Phone deals

Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series @ Best Buy

Head to Best Buy if you want to save on the Note 20 series. You can save up to $450 with activation at Verizon, plus an additional $300 with any qualified trade-in. AT&T and Sprint have Note 20 activation deals at Best Buy as well.View Deal

Google Pixel 5 (Verizon): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 off the cost of a Pixel 5, provided you activate your phone with Verizon. You can pay it all upfront, or split it into 24 monthly payments of $20.83 instead. This is easily the best Android camera phone. View Deal

Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

That's not the only Pixel 5 deal at Best Buy. You can save $100 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with other wireless carriers. Getting the phone unlocked will still save you $50 off its regular price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Duo: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ BestBuy

Get Microsoft's dual-screen phone for $300 less than usual, and unlocked to boot. You will need to activate the phone with a carrier for the full savings, but the fact you get to choose is better than being forced into it.View Deal

Tablet deals

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020/LTE): was $559 now $359 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad in the Space Gray color can save $200 by going with Best Buy and a two-year Verizon contract. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199, now $129 @ Best Buy

Currently back to full price The tablet's 9.6" display (1280 x 800 resolution) is large enough to watch movies and small enough to take on the go. The Galaxy Tab E has a fast quad-core processor, 16GB of internal storage and 5.0MP rear-facing and 2.0MP front-facing cameras.View Deal

Gaming deals

Gears 5: was $40 now $4.99 @ Best Buy

Limited Availability: Blockbuster games don't get much cheaper than this. Gears 5 was one of the best action games on the Xbox One, and with Xbox Series X/S optimizations, it's now perhaps the best-looking and smoothest "launch" title for Microsoft's new consoles. At just $4, it's an easy impulse buy.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: was $30 now $12.99 @ Best Buy

Limited Availability: Ori and the Will of the Wisps debuted on the Xbox One, but it's now one of the standout titles for the Xbox Series X/S, thanks to optimizations. You can play the game in 4K with HDR color palettes, as well as a fluid frame rate and instantaneous loading times. The game is now available for less than half of its normal price.View Deal

PS5 HD Camera: $59.99 @ Best Buy

The PS5 HD Camera features dual wide-angle 1080p lenses that work with the built-in background removal tool to put you in the spotlight. You can also create a quick recording or broadcast via the DualSense controller's new "Create" button. View Deal

Streaming deals

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.View Deal

Smart home deals

Echo Dot: was $39 now $18 @ Best Buy

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale for less than $20. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot—and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current, and comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone. View Deal

Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal saves you $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Looking for active noise cancelling headphones on a budget? The Sennheiser HD 458BT could be the model you're looking for. These wireless headphones boast superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, intuitive controls and a whopping 30-hour battery life.View Deal

JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth Headphones: was $119 now $49 @ Best Buy

Listening to your playlist during workouts is made easier with the JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth no-budge wireless headphones. The PowerHook technology switches on when they're worn, and the lightweight, ergonomic fit makes for comfortable, all-day use.View Deal

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy cuts the price on the AirPods with a standard charging case by $40. That's close to the lowest price that we've seen lately. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivity.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished): was $249 now $186 @ Best Buy

The Geek Squad-refurbished AirPods Pro are a steal of a deal. The top-notch wireless earbuds feature effective noise cancellation as well as sweat and water resistance. There's also a Transparency Mode for when you need to hear things around you. View Deal

BeatsX Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy

The BeatsX headphones are the perfect pair of wireless buds for everyday use. The wireless headphones provided up to 8 hours of battery life and come with a variety of ear tips for a personalized fit. View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Garmin Instinct was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Ace 2 is the best Fitbit for kids. Unlike traditional activity trackers, the Ace 2 is designed to help parents support their child's health through basic movement and sleep goals. View Deal

Audio and speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.

This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.

Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4ch Soundbar: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Get an immersive, Dolby Atmos audio experience with true 9.1.4 channel sound that surrounds you from a 20 speakers, including four that fire upward and two that fire from the side. View Deal

Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Upgrade your TV's sound with Samsung's soundbar, which boasts 7.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos / DTS:X for enveloping, room-filling sound. The wireless subwoofer provides thumping bass intensity and the soundbar is Alexa-enabled for voice control.View Deal

Camera deals

GoPro Hero7 Black was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

While the Hero7 Black is a couple generations old, it's still a great performer, with 4K video and very good motion stabilization. It can also shoot slo-mo video at 240 frames per second, and is water resistant to 33 feet.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T7 was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This starter DSLR from Canon includes two lenses: an EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lens, as well as a carrying case, making it an ideal gift for someone who wants to step up from shooting pictures with their smartphone. For Cyber Monday, it's still $100 off.View Deal

Canon EOS RP was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS RP is a great full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 24.2MP image sensor, and 4K video. In our Canon EOS RP review, we loved its articulating touchscreen, image quality, and handling. This deal includes a 24-105mm lens with image stabilization, which is handy as that feature is not built into the camera.View Deal

Nikon Z 50 w/two lenses was $1,349 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

In our Nikon Z 50 review, we found it to be an excellent midrange mirrorless camera with great handling, photo quality, and feature set. This deal includes a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens, so you're set up for just about any photographic situation.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 III w/lens was $2,199 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This full-frame mirrorless camera has a 24.2MP sensor, an astounding ISO range of 50-204,800, 693 phase detection and 425 contrast detection focus points, and can shoot 4K video in HDR. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization. This deal also includes a 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens.View Deal

Canon Ivy Cliq+ 2 was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

This instant camera has a fun trick: You can connect to it via Bluetooth and print out photos you took with your smartphone. Aside from that, this slim camera fits easily in your pocket, has a large mirror on the front for selfies, and has a microSD card slot so you can save digital copies of the photos you take. View Deal

Appliance deals

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less with this Cyber Monday discount at Best Buy.View Deal

Ninja Foodi: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Foodi is an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $50 off, making it a great Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $229 now $160 @ Best Buy

Enjoy freshly brewed coffee with this Nespresso machine, which makes either an 8-oz. or 1.35-oz. cup of hot beverage. The Aeroccino3 milk frother makes perfect cappuccinos, while the removable water tank allows easy refilling.View Deal

AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

The AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.View Deal

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The Vortex Plus has six built-in smart programs that air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate, all in one appliance. It heats in a fraction of the time of a regular oven. The EvenCrisp technology gives you tender insides and a perfectly crispy outside, using up to 95% less oil.View Deal

Insignia Pressure Cooker: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Currently back to full price Best Buy's house brand pressure cooker has a 6-quart capacity—large enough for most families—a large LCD panel, and presets for a variety of cooking functions: rice, soup, meat, poultry, vegetables, and more. It comes with a measuring cup, rice ladle, a soup ladle, and an instruction booklet. This deal cuts the price by 50%.View Deal

Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $1,979 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Samsung's attractive slide-in gas range has a large 6.0-cubic foot capacity, knobs that light up blue when the burners are on, and a Smart Dial that simplifies oven controls. Other features include an Air Fry setting, Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a super-powerful 22,000 BTU burner for getting things hot in a flash. This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal knocks $480 off its price.

Scooter deals

Bird One Electric Scooter: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

Enjoy a zippy ride on the Bird One, which has 18 mph max speed and 25-mile range on 6.4 hours of battery life per charge. It also comes with built-in GPS technology and digital security lock.View Deal

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Ninebot Max G30LP has a range of 25.2 miles and a top speed of 18.6 MPH. It has regenerative braking, head- and taillights, and 10-inch pneumatic tires. This deal saves you $50 off its regular price.View Deal

Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboard: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

Hit the ground running with the Superfly Hoverboard from Hover-1, which features 400W of electric motor power, speeds of up to 7mph and a battery that lasts for 6 miles on a single charge. This deal saves you $80.View Deal

Toy deals

Lego Star Wars D-O: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy

The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing, but we can all agree that new droids are always great. So enter D-O, the skittish droid that's just plain adorable. And he can be yours, provided you're willing to build it.View Deal