Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2020: TVs, PS5, laptops and more

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals have already started slashing on everything from TVs and headphones to smart home gadgets and kitchen appliances.
It's still the weekend, but Best Buy has already joined in on all the Cyber Monday deals that are popping up, offering incredible discounts, like Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV on sale at a $400 discount, letting you get a top TV set for $899. That's one of many top TV deals, including LG's CX OLED TV for $1,199, a $300 discount.
Looking for where to buy PS5? Best Buy may have more stock of the new gaming console on Cyber Monday and beyond, though don't expect deals. You can find big discounts on games and gaming accessories, though.
Outside of tech, you'll also find Best Buy Cyber Monday sales on name brands like Dyson, Instant Pot and Roomba, and on products ranging from blenders to gas ranges — all at great low prices.
Here are all the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals we've spotted so far, with updates to come in the next few days.
Top 5 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
Cheapest OLED! Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch version is also on sale for $1,499.99 ($500 off). View Deal
LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy
LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is pretty neat. The webOS store gives you top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit mean it will fit in right with your smart home. View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.
This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
This Best Buy deal saves you $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy
This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus. View Deal
TV deals
Hisense 65" 4K Smart TV: was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy
You simply won't find a better deal on a smart TV this size. The Hisense 65-inch 4K TV provides a sharp Dolby Vision HDR picture and includes hands-free voice control along with Android TV smarts. It's 50% off for Cyber Monday. View Deal
Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy
Most 75-inch TVs cost way over $1,500. However, this Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal gets you the new Sony 75-inch X800H 4K Android TV for $999. That's a generous $400 off and the best price you'll find for a 75-inch name-brand TV.View Deal
LG CX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The LG CX OLED TV has practically everything you could ask for in a TV, including perfect blacks, infinite contrast and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality. View Deal
Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least-expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal
Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual X
Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799, now $1,799 @ Best Buy
One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $1000 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
Samsung's art inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows, and Best Buy has it for $500 off.View Deal
4K OLED TV sale: from $899 @ Best Buy
Stop right there! If you're looking for deals on a premium TV — this is it. Best Buy is taking up to $1,200 off LG, Sony, and Vizio OLED TVs. After discount, deals start as low as $899 for a 55-inch Vizio OLED TV. These are the best TV deals you'll find anywhere. View Deal
TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10/Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now $200 off and at its second-lowest price ever. The 75-inch model is also on sale for $1,999. View Deal
Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $289 @ Best Buy
The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV is a big-screen TV with a not-so-big price tag. The smart TV lets you stream from all of today's major apps and the included voice remote means you can use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more.View Deal
TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy
This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for less than $200? This is one of the top Best Buy deals you'll see around Cyber Monday.View Deal
Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy
If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. As part of ongoing Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy, the retailer has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal
TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interfaceView Deal
Westinghouse 50" TV: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
If you want a cheap, big-screen TV and don't require 4K resolution or smart capabilities, this Best Buy deal might be for you. Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 1080p TV on sale for $199. It's an incredibly low price for a 50-inch TV, but it's a no-frills TV with 3 HDMI ports and not much else to boast about. View Deal
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy
Looking for the cheapest smart TV deals possible? Best Buy has this Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $79. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services, and the ability to control your TV via voice commands. View Deal
Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $119. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal
Samsung 65" LED 4K TV: was $529 now $477 @ Best Buy
Get exceptional picture quality, sharp details and realistic colors with Samsung's Crystal processor, HDR technology and 4K UHD resolution. View Deal
LG 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy
LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN7000 is already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $50 off.View Deal
Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a cheap Cyber Monday TV deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, garage bar, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports. View Deal
Laptop deals
MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ BestBuy
It may not have the benefits of the M1 chip, but it's still a 2020 MacBook many of the same upgrades. It's faster, more powerful, and has more storage than a 2019 model, with the added bonus of not being tainted by the god-awful butterfly keyboard. Don't miss out on this great Best Buy Cyber Monday deal.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14": was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy
This laptop has twice as much storage as most of the laptops we've seen with big Cyber Monday discounts, at 64GB. Plus, Lenovo throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so you don't need to pay for Word, Excel or cloud storage. It runs on an AMD A6-Series processor and has 4GB of RAM.View Deal
HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy
Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. Save a huge $140 on this laptop. It features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy
This convertible 2-in1 laptop features a 14-inch full HD display, Core i7-1065G7 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10.View Deal
LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy
This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal
Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
With $200 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i7 processor matched with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That should be more than enough power to get plenty of work done on the move. View Deal
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-inch: was $949 now $769 @ Best Buy
This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal has the 15-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $150 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat. View Deal
MacBook Air package: was $1,219 now $974 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $245 less than the normal price.View Deal
Phone deals
Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series @ Best Buy
Head to Best Buy if you want to save on the Note 20 series. You can save up to $450 with activation at Verizon, plus an additional $300 with any qualified trade-in. AT&T and Sprint have Note 20 activation deals at Best Buy as well.View Deal
Google Pixel 5 (Verizon): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy
Save $200 off the cost of a Pixel 5, provided you activate your phone with Verizon. You can pay it all upfront, or split it into 24 monthly payments of $20.83 instead. This is easily the best Android camera phone. View Deal
Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
That's not the only Pixel 5 deal at Best Buy. You can save $100 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with other wireless carriers. Getting the phone unlocked will still save you $50 off its regular price.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Duo: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ BestBuy
Get Microsoft's dual-screen phone for $300 less than usual, and unlocked to boot. You will need to activate the phone with a carrier for the full savings, but the fact you get to choose is better than being forced into it.View Deal
Tablet deals
10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/LTE): was $459 now $259 @ Best Buy
Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price, and you can get the same savings on the 128GB iPad too.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199, now $129 @ Best Buy
The tablet's 9.6" display (1280 x 800 resolution) is large enough to watch movies and small enough to take on the go. The Galaxy Tab E has a fast quad-core processor, 16GB of internal storage and 5.0MP rear-facing and 2.0MP front-facing cameras.View Deal
11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy
If you want lots of speed, the 2020 iPad Pro offers Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU. That chip turbo-charges the iPad's performance making apps flow even more smoothly on its 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less. View Deal
Gaming deals
Pokémon Sword and Shield: was $60, now $40 @ Best Buy
The newest pair of Pokémon games will take you to the Galar region, and introduces new enormous Dynamax Pokémon battles to the familiar monster-catching and battling gameplay. Add either game to your basket to see the discounted price.View Deal
Gears 5: was $40 now $4.99 @ Best Buy
Blockbuster games don't get much cheaper than this. Gears 5 was one of the best action games on the Xbox One, and with Xbox Series X/S optimizations, it's now perhaps the best-looking and smoothest "launch" title for Microsoft's new consoles. At just $4, it's an easy impulse buy.View Deal
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: was $30 now $12.99 @ Best Buy
Ori and the Will of the Wisps debuted on the Xbox One, but it's now one of the standout titles for the Xbox Series X/S, thanks to optimizations. You can play the game in 4K with HDR color palettes, as well as a fluid frame rate and instantaneous loading times. The game is now available for less than half of its normal price.View Deal
PS5 HD Camera: $59.99 @ Best Buy
The PS5 HD Camera features dual wide-angle 1080p lenses that work with the built-in background removal tool to put you in the spotlight. You can also create a quick recording or broadcast via the DualSense controller's new "Create" button. View Deal
Streaming deals
Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.View Deal
Smart home deals
Echo Dot: was $39 now $18 @ Best Buy
The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale for less than $20. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot—and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy
Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current, and comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy
Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone. View Deal
Headphone deals
Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy
The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are some of the best wireless headphones around. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently $120 off for Cyber monday, and come in either dark blue, light blue or red.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy
Looking for active noise cancelling headphones on a budget? The Sennheiser HD 458BT could be the model you're looking for. These wireless headphones boast superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, intuitive controls and a whopping 30-hour battery life.View Deal
JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth Headphones: was $119 now $49 @ Best Buy
Listening to your playlist during workouts is made easier with the JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth no-budge wireless headphones. The PowerHook technology switches on when they're worn, and the lightweight, ergonomic fit makes for comfortable, all-day use.View Deal
AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy
Best Buy cuts the price on the AirPods with a standard charging case by $40. That's close to the lowest price that we've seen lately. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivity.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished): was $249 now $186 @ Best Buy
The Geek Squad-refurbished AirPods Pro are a steal of a deal. The top-notch wireless earbuds feature effective noise cancellation as well as sweat and water resistance. There's also a Transparency Mode for when you need to hear things around you. View Deal
BeatsX Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy
The BeatsX headphones are the perfect pair of wireless buds for everyday use. The wireless headphones provided up to 8 hours of battery life and come with a variety of ear tips for a personalized fit. View Deal
Smartwatch deals
Garmin Instinct was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal
Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. In our Fitbit Charge 4 review, we gave it an Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Fitbit Ace 2: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy
The Fitbit Ace 2 is the best Fitbit for kids. Unlike traditional activity trackers, the Ace 2 is designed to help parents support their child's health through basic movement and sleep goals. View Deal
Audio and speaker deals
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.
This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.
Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4ch Soundbar: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Get an immersive, Dolby Atmos audio experience with true 9.1.4 channel sound that surrounds you from a 20 speakers, including four that fire upward and two that fire from the side. View Deal
Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
Upgrade your TV's sound with Samsung's soundbar, which boasts 7.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos / DTS:X for enveloping, room-filling sound. The wireless subwoofer provides thumping bass intensity and the soundbar is Alexa-enabled for voice control.View Deal
Camera deals
GoPro Hero7 Black was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
While the Hero7 Black is a couple generations old, it's still a great performer, with 4K video and very good motion stabilization. It can also shoot slo-mo video at 240 frames per second, and is water resistant to 33 feet.View Deal
Canon EOS Rebel T7 was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
This starter DSLR from Canon includes two lenses: an EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lens, as well as a carrying case, making it an ideal gift for someone who wants to step up from shooting pictures with their smartphone. For Cyber Monday, it's still $100 off.View Deal
Canon EOS RP was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Canon EOS RP is a great full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 24.2MP image sensor, and 4K video. In our Canon EOS RP review, we loved its articulating touchscreen, image quality, and handling. This deal includes a 24-105mm lens with image stabilization, which is handy as that feature is not built into the camera.View Deal
Nikon Z 50 w/two lenses was $1,349 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
In our Nikon Z 50 review, we found it to be an excellent midrange mirrorless camera with great handling, photo quality, and feature set. This deal includes a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens, so you're set up for just about any photographic situation.View Deal
Sony Alpha A7 III w/lens was $2,199 now $1,899 @ Best Buy
This full-frame mirrorless camera has a 24.2MP sensor, an astounding ISO range of 50-204,800, 693 phase detection and 425 contrast detection focus points, and can shoot 4K video in HDR. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization. This deal also includes a 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens.View Deal
Canon Ivy Cliq+ 2 was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
Save $50: This instant camera has a fun trick: You can connect to it via Bluetooth and print out photos you took with your smartphone. Aside from that, this slim camera fits easily in your pocket, has a large mirror on the front for selfies, and has a microSD card slot so you can save digital copies of the photos you take. View Deal
Appliance deals
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy
This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus. View Deal
iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less with this Cyber Monday discount at Best Buy.View Deal
Ninja Foodi: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Foodi is an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $50 off, making it a great Cyber Monday deal. View Deal
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $229 now $160 @ Best Buy
Enjoy freshly brewed coffee with this Nespresso machine, which makes either an 8-oz. or 1.35-oz. cup of hot beverage. The Aeroccino3 milk frother makes perfect cappuccinos, while the removable water tank allows easy refilling.View Deal
AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy
The AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.View Deal
Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. View Deal
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy
The Vortex Plus has six built-in smart programs that air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate, all in one appliance. It heats in a fraction of the time of a regular oven. The EvenCrisp technology gives you tender insides and a perfectly crispy outside, using up to 95% less oil.View Deal
Insignia Pressure Cooker: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's house brand pressure cooker has a 6-quart capacity—large enough for most families—a large LCD panel, and presets for a variety of cooking functions: rice, soup, meat, poultry, vegetables, and more. It comes with a measuring cup, rice ladle, a soup ladle, and an instruction booklet. This deal cuts the price by 50%.View Deal
Samsung Gas Convection Range: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy
Now this deal really cooks. This Samsung freestanding range has a 5.8-cubic-foot capacity, five burners, a self-cleaning mode. It has a cast iron grate and a removable griddle (included) in the middle, and a child door lock. Its two high-heat burners can put out 17,000 and 15,000 BTUs, respectively. This deal, which saves you $400, is also available at Lowe's.View Deal
Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $1,979 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
Samsung's attractive slide-in gas range has a large 6.0-cubic foot capacity, knobs that light up blue when the burners are on, and a Smart Dial that simplifies oven controls. Other features include an Air Fry setting, Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a super-powerful 22,000 BTU burner for getting things hot in a flash. This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal knocks $480 off its price.
Scooter deals
Bird One Electric Scooter: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy
Enjoy a zippy ride on the Bird One, which has 18 mph max speed and 25-mile range on 6.4 hours of battery life per charge. It also comes with built-in GPS technology and digital security lock.View Deal
Segway Ninebot Max G30LP was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy
The Ninebot Max G30LP has a range of 25.2 miles and a top speed of 18.6 MPH. It has regenerative braking, head- and taillights, and 10-inch pneumatic tires. This deal saves you $50 off its regular price.View Deal
Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboard: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy
Hit the ground running with the Superfly Hoverboard from Hover-1, which features 400W of electric motor power, speeds of up to 7mph and a battery that lasts for 6 miles on a single charge. This deal saves you $80.View Deal
Toy deals
Lego Star Wars D-O: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy
The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing, but we can all agree that new droids are always great. So enter D-O, the skittish droid that's just plain adorable. And he can be yours, provided you're willing to build it.View Deal
Lego Iron Man Helmet: was $59 now $48 @ BestBuy
Tony Stark is the greatest superhero, or he says. If you agree make sure to honor the armored hero with a bust of his helmet. Now $11 off at BestBuyView Deal