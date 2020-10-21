Best Buy Black Friday TV deals 2020

When it comes to TV sales, Best Buy Black Friday TV deals tend to be among our favorites. Each holiday, the retailer drops TV prices lower than previous years oftentimes beating major competitors like Amazon and Walmart.

As more retailers launch their early Black Friday deals, we're staring to see an uptick in Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. In fact, Best Buy currently has Amazon Fire TVs on sale from $79.99. The sale also includes a few premium models like the LG 55-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,499.99. That's the same price as the 48-inch model!

So we're rounding up our favorite Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can get right now. And make sure to follow our TV deals guide and our Best Buy Black Friday coverage for more deals.

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

Looking for the cheapest smart TV deals possible? Best Buy has this Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $79. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services, and the ability to control your TV via voice commands.

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $119. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice.

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $279.99. That's one of the least expensive Samsung TVs we've seen, albeit with a smaller screen size. It features 4K resolution, HLG/HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

Toshiba 50" Fire TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

Add a new smart TV to any room you want with this $279 Fire TV. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. Currently on sale for $279, it's one of our favorite early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals.

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interface. It's not the sort of Roku TV we usually recommend for TCL shoppers, but it's $70 off and should still be a great buy.

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $319 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. As part of its early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, the retailer has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale for just $319. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa.

LG 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN7000 is already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $50 bucks off.

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $650 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 is a 70-inch 4K Android TV loaded with features. For just $499, you get a TV with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X support, and a voice remote that lets you control the TV with the sound of your voice. It's one of the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TVs you'll find.

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

This isn't a Fire TV, but it's the best big-screen TV sale we've seen. Currently, Best Buy has the Samsung 82-inch 8 Series 4K TV on sale for $1,399. That's $600 off and one of cheapest 82-inch TVs we've ever seen.