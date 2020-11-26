Best Black Friday Lego deals 2020

Black Friday deals are coming in hard and fast right now, but we're not all about tech. Currently, we're spotting some epic Black Friday Lego deals.

Building Lego can be an expensive hobby, especially if you like the licensed brands like Star Wars or the bigger, more complicated sets that can take several days to build. Good Black Friday Lego deals are rare, but they do pop up — especially at this time of year.

So check out our favorite Black Friday Lego deals below, and if you spot something you like you might as well treat yourself and spend the end of 2020 doing something fun. And don't forget to bookmark this page and keep checking back, as there will be more deals coming over the next week and over the weekend as we head towards Cyber Monday deals territory.

Black Friday Lego deals

Mandalorian Battle Pack: was $14 now $11 @ Amazon

This is the way... to save money. Recreate one of the best scenes in The Mandalorian's first season with this Lego battle pack, featuring four Mando warriors, a speeder, and more firing studs than you'll know what to do with.

Lego Architecture: up to 20% off all kits @ Amazon

Anyone who says Lego is for kids has never built an Architecture set. Now you can purchase all the current sets with 20% off, whether it's San Francisco, Paris, Trafalgar Square, or all the rest. Maybe all of them, if you're feeling rich.

Lego Central Perk: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The original TV coffee house, from one of the biggest sitcoms of the '90s, is now on sale. With Friends nostalgia seemingly at its peak, this is definitely a set for fans old and new.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Pay homage to everyone's favorite Mandalorian, even if the new guy has an extremely adorable sidekick. And you can own his helmet, ready to proudly display and show off your Mandalorian chops to the world.

Lego Iron Man Helmet: was $59 now $48 @ BestBuy

Tony Stark is the greatest superhero, or he says. If you agree make sure to honor the armored hero with a bust of his helmet. Now $11 off at BestBuy

Lego Star Wars D-O: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy

The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing, but we can all agree that new droids are always great. So enter D-O, the skittish droid that's just plain adorable. And he can be yours, provided you're willing to build it.

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy

You may not be able to ride through the streets on Ducati's sports bike, but that doesn't mean you can't build one for yourself and show off. It's now $11 off over at Best Buy.

Technic Land Rover Defender: was $199 now $159 @ Target

Another vehicle, but this time a little more iconic. Make your own Land Rover Defender at home, complete with a working steering and gear-shift systems, this is a must have for car lovers.

Architecture Empire State Building: was $129 now $103 @ Amazon

Build New York's most iconic skyscraper, with 20% off the normal price. And being an architecture set it's all incredibly detailed, so it would make an excellent display piece.

Lego Star Wars Yoda: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The world may be in love with his baby counterpart, but Yoda is still around and kicking in Lego form. It comes complete with Yoda himself, his lightsaber, and his minifigure board. It can be yours for 20% off the normal price.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon

The Millennium Falcon has been re-released more than any other Star Wars ship, and the Rise of Skywalker model is now 20% off over at Target. This should keep you entertained and not constantly reminded how you can't afford the giant $800 version.

Black Friday Lego deals — Lego Store

Free Holiday tree set: w/ $40 purchase @ Lego

If you're purchasing between 11/27 and 11/30, you should easily spend enough to get the Holiday Tree set (40338) thrown in. You can get this in-store only deal after spending $40 or more.