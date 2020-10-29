Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals 2020

The season for Black Friday kitchen appliance deals has arrived. All of the major retailers are now offering discounts on everything from washers and dryers to stand mixers, air fryers, pressure cookers, and more.

While Black Friday hasn't technically started yet, there are various Black Friday deals going live in the run up to the biggest sales event of the year. As such, you can already find some of our picks for the best dishwashers and best washing machines for a significantly reduced price. Read on to see our picks for the best early Black Friday kitchen appliance deals.

Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Foodi was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $30 off, making it a great early Black Friday deal.View Deal

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker was $169 now $140 @ Amazon

Keurig's K-cups aren't the greatest for the environment, but this coffee maker gives you the option of either brewing a single cup, or using grounds to make a small pot of coffee, up to 12 cups in size. It has a 60-ounce reservoir, and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.View Deal

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a small microwave—for a dorm room perhaps—this 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot countertop model could fit the bill. It has a 10-inch turntable, six presets, and 11 power levels. And for $50, it's competitively priced.View Deal

Viking appliances: buy one, get one free @ Appliances Connection

People love Viking appliances for their sleek looks and performance. For Black Friday, if you purchase a qualifying range, oven, or refrigerator, you can get a refrigerator, microwave, convection microwave, or range hood for free.View Deal

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer was $499, now $199 @ Best Buy

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Mixer has a 450-watt motor, 10-speed control, and comes with a 5-quart mixing bowl, a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whisk. And it's currently $300 off at Best Buy, making it a real bargain. You can get it in blue, black, red, or silver.View Deal