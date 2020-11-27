Cooking can be a breeze, thanks to the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals. If you've ever wanted to pick up an Instant Pot, there's no better time than Black Friday, when many of the top models go on sale. This year is no different, as there are a ton of deals on pressure cookers, from both Instant Pot and from other manufacturers.

We've rounded up the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals — so let's get cookin'!

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (6-qt) was $119, now $69 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Instant Pot's newest pressure cooker. The Duo Evo Plus has a huge, easy-to-read display. A new 1200-watt heating element means you can sear and cook food faster than ever before. It also has a new removable inner pot with larger handles, so you can lift it out more easily. If you have a larger family, the 8-quart model is also on sale.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker was $119, now $69 @ Amazon

When you have to feed the masses, this massive 8-quart Instant Pot will do the trick. It can perform seven functions (Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker) and has a bright display that makes it easy to see what's happening. This deal saves you 40% off its regular price.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker (8 quart): was $180 now $129 @ Amazon

Instant Pot's hottest new 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure cook, saute, steam, slow cook, sous vide, warm, air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. The innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time.View Deal

Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker was $149, now $89 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker can be controlled from your smartphone, and offers more than 1,000 recipes. You can also control the machine using Alexa. It features eight cooking modes: pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, cake maker and warmer. This deal saves you $60 off its regular price.View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer was $119, now $89 @ Amazon

Did you know Instant Pot makes more than just pressure cookers? This 10-quart air fryer has a rotisserie, which tosses your food around to ensure that it all gets nice and crisp. This Black Friday deal shaves $30 off the price.View Deal

White Tiger Instant Pot Accessories (22 pcs): was $37 now $29 @ Amazon

This 22-piece Instant Pot accessories kit from White Tiger has it all: a steamer basket with divider, springform pan, egg rack, egg beater, spatula, tongs, silicone oven mitts and more.

