Best Black Friday gaming PC gaming deals

Black Friday is a good time to go on the hunt for deals around PC gaming, from bagging a bargain keyboard or headset to finding a powerful gaming rig with hundreds of dollars off the original price. But finding such deals can be a pain, which is where we come in.

While Black Friday hasn't technically started yet, there are early deals going live in the run up to one of the biggest sales events of the year. As such, you can already find some of our picks for the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops for a significantly reduced price. Read on to see if some early Black Friday deals catch your eye.

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals right now

Black Friday gaming desktop deals

Asus ROG Strix PC: was $1,449 now $1,149 @ Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix GL10DH-NH764 is a powerful gaming desktop that's currently available for a whopping $300 off. This computer comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It's a solid mid-range machine at a reasonable price.

Alienware Aurora R11: was $1,989 now $1,665 @ Dell

Dell makes excellent gaming desktops, and this Aurora machine can be had at a reduced price. It comes with an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSd storage space. And its graphics card is the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

Cobratype TITANOBOA PC: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Newegg

Save a cool $300 on this Cobratype with a powerful spec. It comes with a Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.

Skytech Chronos Mini PC: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Newegg

Want a mini gaming PC? Then this Skytech Chronos Mini could be for you. It has a Ryxen 7 3700X CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Super, and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

ABS Gladiator gaming PC: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Newegg

This gaming desktop comes with an Intel Core i9-9700K, 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2070 Super. It's a pretty powerful PC; just bear in mind the 512GB SSD will fill up pretty quickly.

Alienware Aurora R10: was $4,019 now $3,939 @ Dell

Want an extreme gaming PC? Then the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is the machine for you. It comes with a mighty Ryzen 9 3900XT processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of speedy SSD storage, and the enormously powerful GeForce RTX 3090.

Cobratype BASILISK PC: was $1,779 now $1,479 @ Newegg

If you want a PC with a Ryzen 5 3600 and a GeForce RTX 2080, then check out this Cobratype BASILISK machine. It's got a powerful spec that'll chew through most games with all settings turned up.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Alienware m17 R2: was $3,629 now $2,399 @ Dell

Go big or go home with the Alienware m17 R2, which packs an 8-core 9th gen Intel i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 with 8GB DDR6 memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and a 17.3" FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and Tobii eye-tracking.

Alienware m15 R2 i9: was $3,249 now $1,999 @ Dell

Smaller but just as feisty, this laptop packs an 8-core Intel i9 processor (9th gen), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with 8GB of DDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, two 512GB SSDs, Wi-Fi 6, and a Full HD 15.6-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate. It's 38% off at Dell.

Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,499 now $1,079 @ Best Buy

An older machine, judging by its specs, but one that should offer great performance. It packs an Intel i7 processor (8th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a 128GB SSD, a GeForce GTX 1060, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It's $400 off at Best Buy

Razer Blade 15.6 gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 @ Best Buy

Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2060, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.

Lenovo Legion Y740: was $1,949 now $1,299 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch laptop with a Full HD display and 144Hz refresh rate, an i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. That's a lot for your money, and it's now $650 off at Walmart.