Best Black Friday AT&T deals 2020: Get a free iPhone 12 mini

AT&T just rolled out its Black Friday deals, and they're huge. You can now save up to $700 on an iPhone 12 mini, which makes Apple's latest and smallest smartphone free.

Of course, this being a smartphone deal from a carrier, there are a few caveats you have to get through to get the iPhone 12 mini for free or save $700 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max (the same rules apply for $700 off the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro).

Apple iPhone 12 mini: was $699 now free

We love the iPhone 12 mini because Apple made practically zero sacrifices, whereas smaller phones often get less features. But this 5.4-inch iPhone has a bright and gorgeous OLED display, the same speedy A14 Bionic processor as the bigger iPhone 12 phones and the same 5G too. And with $700 in bill credits? AT&T's making it (practically) free.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $399

But say you want a bigger phone, with a third camera, and much longer battery life? Then you can take those $700 in bill credits to make the iPhone 12 Pro Max a much more affordable phone. Its 6.7-inch display looks great with the new flat-edge design, and its battery life is simply impressive — even on 5G.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $700 now free

Want 5G, but prefer Android? AT&T's also giving $700 in credits for one of the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. And that phone already has two tricks that no iPhone 12 can touch: its super-smooth 120Hz display and an optical fingerprint sensor in the screen.View Deal

First off, you'll need to trade in an iPhone 8 or later, or Galaxy S9 or later (many other trade-in phone options exist, too), and that phone should be in good working condition.

With this deal, you get $700 in bill credits (doled out over 30 months), but AT&T isn't earning much favor with the following asterisks. First, you pay the full retail price of the phone up front. Then, AT&T also will need you to either upgrade an existing phone line or add a new line of service, and then activate its postpaid unlimited plan.

Fans of the original iPhone SE have been clamoring for a smaller iPhone for years, and our iPhone 12 mini review shows how Apple finally answered their demands, and how it earned its spot on our best phones list. It sports the same durable Ceramic Shield display glass as the other iPhone 12s, as well as Apple's new MagSafe accessories for Qi-charging and more. You also get the same dual-camera setup as the pricier iPhone 12. And its A14 Bionic CPU shreds through the competition, as the fastest processor in any phone.

And our iPhone 12 Pro Max review showcases why bigger can be better. It lasted 10 hours and 53 minutes on 5G which beat the iPhone 12 mini's 7:28 time. That's not a huge shock, though, as a larger phone does have more room for battery. And the Pro Max's trio of rear cameras gives it an edge on every other phone out there, with Smart HDR 3 for capturing truly accurate and vivid colors.

Our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review revealed some truly excellent perks of Samsung's $700 phone, including its display's amazing peak brightness of 679 nits, and its wild 30x Space Zoom.