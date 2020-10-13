The best Prime Day headphones deals in 2020

The best Prime Day headphones deals are already going live and there are tons of great offerings that you can score for cheap. So, if you want some awesome gift ideas for audiophiles or need an upgraded pair of cans to go with your new iPhone 12, Prime Day is the perfect time to shop.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $119, along with Bose QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $299, two of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. And that’s just the beginning, as there will be hundreds of other headphones and earbuds on sale over the coming days, across different categories and price points.

Prime Day headphones deals — best sales right now

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon If $300 is your cap, then put it towards a product well worth the splurge. The QuietComfort 35 II may have been dethroned from being the active noise-cancelling throne king its more advanced and higher-priced sibling, the Bose 700, but these sound-silencers are still considered one of the Top 3 models in the class by many experts. ANC is superior, sound is great, and battery life is reasonably lengthy at 20 hours on a full charge.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX: was $399 now $259 @ Amazon You do know that Bowers & Wilkins audio equipment doesn’t come cheap, right? That being said, seeing its most popular ANC headphones for only $259 is practically a virtual doorbuster deal. Adjustable noise cancellation combined with easy-to-use controls and stellar audio makes this one fine-sounding and sharp-looking pair of cans.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon Beats really outdid themselves with the Solo Pro. Apple’s H1 chip runs the show and rewards listeners with awesome performance perks, including 50 percent more talk time, automatic switching, better battery management, and seamless integration with iDevices. But all of that comes secondary to Beats’ surprisingly great noise cancellation and refined soundstage, which make a remarkable 1-2 sonic punch for under $200.View Deal

True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Our favorite AirPods Pro discount is back. Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's a whopping $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Staples offers the same price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $178 @ Amazon

The WF-1000xM3 basically sets the standard for noise cancellation and sound in the true wireless category. Sony’s tiny in-ear monitors produce powerful and detailed audio, while minimizing external noises better than most over-ear ANC headphones. Listeners can also personalize sound through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. That’s quite an impressive amount of performance for under $178. View Deal

Apple AirPods II with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon The majority of perks found on the Pro are still present, including better battery management, instantaneous connectivity, and special features like automatic switching and Audio Share to share music from one iOS device to two sets of AirPods simultaneously. Bundling the charging case is like the cherry on top.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless: was $299 now $171 @ Amazon For anyone asking what the best-sounding true wireless earbuds are, well, the answer is the Momentum True Wireless 2. However, its predecessor is just as rewarding, filling your ears with spacious audio that can be tweaked in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Sennheiser's two-mic beamforming technology is another bright spot, capturing vocals clearly for remarkable Google Assistant and call performance.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

Water-resistant wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation and Sony sound? Yessir. The WF-SP800N grants you all three hallmarks for much less than the AirPods Pro, along with many serviceable features via companion app. Battery life is also currently rated the highest with ANC on: 9 hours on a single charge.View Deal

Wireless Headphones

Jabra Elite 45h: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The market’s best on-ear wireless headphones see a generous markdown that makes them even more enticing. The Jabra Elite 45h isn’t just a solid pair of headphones to enjoy music on the go or at home, thanks to balanced and customizable sound via Jabra Sound+ app, but it also delivers top-notch call quality to make Zoom calls more conversation-friendly. You also get up to 50 hours of battery life.View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

A fan favorite, the Solo 3 features Beats powerful (and refined) bass-forward sound signature and the Apple W1 chip, which guarantees faster and stronger connectivity with iDevices. Battery life is tough to top at 40 hours, and the fetching design makes for a relatively comfortable wear.View Deal

Status Audio BT One: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The BT One is proof that you can get strong audio from an inexpensive pair of wireless cans. Bass knocks without diminishing the low or mid-range, creating lively sound with nice depth that’s best demonstrated on orchestral recordings. With a 30-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C charging thrown into the mix – it is shocking to see these cans available for under $60.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals — predictions

Best-in-class models like the Sony WH-1000xM4 or Bose 700 won’t necessarily slash their prices dramatically, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see eye-grabbing headphones deals from either brand. We saw the Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones drop from $200 to $90 last year. Even popular Beats models like the Beats EP went for as low as $65, a great value for wired on-ear cans. Our gut tells us these models will be available again for the same price or lower.

We’re also predicting Jabra will have some of the best Prime Day headphones deals. The critically praised Jabra Elite 85h went from $300 to $238 during last year’s event, and we anticipate a bigger price drop this year. It’s likely we’ll see one of the brand’s universally acclaimed wireless earbuds on sale too, likely the Elite 65t, which we called “a true AirPods killer” upon launch for its excellent performance across the board.

Headphones are always a top seller on Prime Day, and that isn’t going to change. In 2019, Amazon sold over 300,000 pairs of headphones. With more models releasing this holiday season, and Prime Day having been pushed back to October this year, the retailer will sell several thousands more.

Keep your eyes peeled for awesome headphones deals from other big names including Samsung, Anker, and Sennheiser, along with Amazon darlings like Amazfit, Status Audio, and TaoTronics.

Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deals

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people working remotely or from home have shown a vast interest in owning noise cancelling headphones. You would be remiss to pass up on some of the ANC steals that Amazon is currently promoting. The AirPods Pro ($199) and Bose QuietComfort 35 II ($299) are also up for grabs at lower price points. Both models have been praised for their solid noise neutralization and sound quality and are well worth the investment.

If you want elite noise-cancelling headphones at an amazing price, we suggest monitoring the Sony WH-1000xM3, which was a hot-seller during Prime Day 2019 and may be once again this year. Its true wireless sibling, the Sony WF-1000xM3, is currently on sale for $178 and is an unbeatable deal for ANC wireless earbuds.

Prime Day headphones deals — Best Buy, Walmart & Target

You thought Best Buy and Walmart weren’t going to participate in Prime Day 2020? Ha! Both retailers, along with Target, are set to compete with Amazon’s aggressive headphones sales, either price-matching popular items or offering exclusive deals on others.

In fact, Walmart announced it will drop deals before Amazon Prime Day, running sales on October 11th all the way through October 15th. Best Buy is also striking quickly by holding an early Black Friday sale, which will run on October 13th and 14th. Target will follow Best Buy’s lead and have its own Deal Days event on October 13th and 14th.

Target is matching Amazon’s Sony WF-1000xM3 deal ($179) and has the Jaybird Vista True on sale too for $149, a model we have listed on our best sport headphones roundup. Walmart has the popular Beats Solo3 Wireless for as low as $165. Best Buy is keeping its deals secret, for now, only sharing a sneak peak for one item: the JBL Free True Wireless (was $69.99 on sale for $80).

