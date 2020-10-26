Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

No retailer dominates the holidays quite like Amazon. Last year, Amazon Black Friday deals broke all sorts of records and led to the retailer having its best Black Friday in the company's history.
This year, things are vastly different. Prime Day served as the kickoff to the holiday season and many retailers have already released their first wave of Black Friday deals. That means Amazon Black Friday deals are already here with aggressive price drops on TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and home decor.
In fact, Amazon is promising over a million deals this holiday season and it all starts with Amazon's Holiday Dash event, a series of daily deals with savings on fashion, electronics, beauty, and more. Furthermore, everything purchased now through December 31 can be returned through January 31, 2021. And this year Amazon is making it easier than ever to make returns by adding Whole Foods locations to its list of places where you can make label-free, box-free returns.
So now that Amazon Black Friday is well underway, it's time to look at the deals you can get right now. Below you'll find the best Amazon Black Friday deals as they're announced. We'll list our top five deals of the day along with discounts on all categories from TVs to bedding. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss any Amazon Black Friday news or deals.
Amazon Black Friday — quick links
- Gifts under $10: magazines, books, coffee mugs
- Gifts under $30: Spice rack, whiskey stones, cocktail shaker
- Gifts under $50: gin kit, tea infuser, Chemex
- Gifts under $100: wine carafe, Bose speaker, Hydro Flask
- Adidas: up to 60% off hoodies, sneakers, more
- Apple AirPods: was $249 now $219
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Gillette, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: coats and jackets under $50
- Echo Dot: was $39 now $29
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Under Armour, and more
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $10
- Home decor: save on frames, plants, curtains, and more
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $218
- Smart TV sales: deals from $129
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Mattresses: up to 20% off
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Weighted blankets: deals from $15
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39
- Xmas trees: up to 55% off
Best overall deals
Lego sets: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
Hurry! Amazon is taking $10 off Lego purchases of $50 or more during this epic Amazon Black deal. Sets start as cheap as $4. For instance, you can get the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box on sale for $43 (pictured; 27% off).View Deal
Bissell vacuums: up to 46% off @ Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon is taking a massive 46% off select Bissell vacuums. This early Black Friday deals includes the Bissell upright vac and Bissell's CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, which is $140 off. View Deal
MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing. It's on sale for $899.99, which is its second-best price ever. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,199.99. View Deal
Holiday decor: from $12 @ Amazon
Get in the holiday spirit with these Amazon Black Friday deals. Currently, Amazon is knocking up to 55% off select artificial trees. For instance, you can get the National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree for just $36 (was $80; pictured). View Deal
LG CX Series 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all models
If you're searching for Amazon Black Friday deals on OLED TVs, here's a sale that saves you a whopping $503. Currently, Amazon is knocking up to $503 off every LG CX Series 4K OLED TV. This is our favorite TV of 2020. After discount, you can get the 55-inch model for just $1,496.View Deal
Amazon Black Friday — TV deals
Toshiba 32" 720p Fire TV: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
Looking for an inexpensive smart TV? This Amazon Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV to just $139.99. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video.View Deal
TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 no $198 @ Amazon
Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This Amazon Black Friday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming. View Deal
Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $297 @ Amazon
This 50-inch Hisense TV doubles as your streaming device, thanks to its built-in Android TV OS. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as DTS Virtual: X sound. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best cheap big-screen TVs you'll find.View Deal
LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Amazon
Here's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. Currently, you can get the LG 55-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,496. This is our favorite TV of 2020. Even better, the 55-inch model is now as cheap as the 48-inch model! View Deal
Amazon Black Friday — Laptop deals
RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119
The Galileo Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for kids. It features a detachable 11.5-inch LCD, 1.3GHz Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It runs Android 6.0 and can also be used in tablet mode. Rarely on sale, this is one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen on a laptop so far. View Deal
HP Chromebook 11: was $260 now $218 @ Amazon
Chromebooks have been hard to find in stock most of this summer. As a result, we expect sales on these laptops to be modest. That said, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $218. That's $22 cheaper than it was on Prime Day. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $295 now $238 @ Amazon
When it comes to laptops, the bulk of holiday deals will consist of machines like this budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for light tasks like Internet-based work. View Deal
MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for just about any Apple fan. It packs a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing. View Deal
Amazon Black Friday — Furniture deals
Holiday decor: from $12 @ Amazon
Deck the halls with an artificial Xmas tree. Amazon Black Friday deals are knocking up to 55% off select artificial trees. For instance, you can get the National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree for just $36 (was $80; pictured). View Deal
L-Shaped Computer Desk: was $145 now $119 @ Amazon
This L-shaped computer desk offers enough surface space for everything from working to gaming. It features a sturdy metal frame and is made from environmental wood. It's now $20 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal
Leather executive chairs: deals from $39 @ Amazon
Upgrade your home office with a new office chair. As part of the latest Amazon Black Friday sales, Amazon has a wide range of office chairs on sale with prices starting as low as $39. The sale includes ergonomic chairs as well as stools. View Deal
Amazon Black Friday — Gaming deals
Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $25.View Deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49
Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can preorder the game now from Amazon and save $10 in the process. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.View Deal
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon
This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $15 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal
Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
If you play MMOs, MOBAs, or other gaming genres where you need a ton of commands at the tip of your thumb — the Logitech G604 is the mouse you want. It's comfortable to use, plays well across the board, and it can connect via USB dongle and Bluetooth.View Deal
Acer XB270H: was $499 now $395 @ Amazon
The Acer XB271H is a 1080p gaming monitor with a robust color palette and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That means you'll be able to run games with frame rates well in excess of 100 frames per second. We especially like that you can orient it vertically.View Deal
Amazon Black Friday — Toy deals
Crayola Markers: up to 50% off @ Amazon
A perfect stocking stuffer, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a wide selection of Crayola markers. You can get these Crayola Fine Line Markers on sale for just $4.83 (pictured; 52% off). View Deal
Lego sets: up to 35% off @ Amazon
From Lego Duplo sets to Lego Star Wars, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a wide range of Lego sets. After discount, these Amazon Black deals start at just $8.99. For instance, you can get the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box on sale for $43 (pictured; 27% off).View Deal
Hasbro: up to 40% off Hasbro toys @ Amazon
It's never too early to shop for Christmas. Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Hasbro toys. For instance, you can get the Marvel Action Figures 8-Pack for $48 (pictured). That's $31 off its normal price. It includes figures of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Daredevil, War Machine, the Incredible Hulk, and Falcon.View Deal