Best after Christmas sales of 2019

The year is coming to a close and for shoppers that means one thing: after Christmas sales are here.

Like all major sales, after Christmas sales are not a one-day event and will last for the next few days. Everyone from Amazon to Walmart participates and deals run the gamut from laptops to Instant Pots. In many ways, after Christmas sales are a continuation of December sales, although not all of our favorite deals will return.

Nevertheless, we're rounding up the best after Christmas sales you can get right now. So whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a way to use your new gift card, here are the best after Christmas deals of the moment.

Computers and Tablets

MacBook Pro sale: $100 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $100 off off multiple 13-inch MacBook Pro configurations. The base model starts at $1,199 ($100 off), which is the second-lowest price of the year for the current-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro. View Deal

XPS 13 (7390): was $949 now $899 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (late 2019) is Dell's latest ultraportable packing a 10th-gen Intel CPU. All models are from $50 to $350 off and you can use coupon "50OFF499" to take an extra $50 off orders of $499 or more. After coupon, the base model drops to $899.99. It's one of the best after Christmas sales we've seen.View Deal

Alienware Aurora: was $949 now $899 @ Dell

This Aurora configuration sports a Core i7-9700 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and a GTX 1660 GPU. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $899.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $299 @ Walmart

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a current-gen Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It packs a 1366 x 768 LCD, which we normally wouldn't recommend, but it's just $30 shy of its Cyber Monday price, which makes it a great starter laptop.View Deal

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Get six months for $45 @ Walmart

This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $45, for a half-off discount.View Deal

Samsung 32" Curved Gaming LCD: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M gaming monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made for gaming. It comes with built-in speakers and a remote control. It's $100 off and at an all-time price low. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $55 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $15 off its normal price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for less than $150. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Own it now for $50 off its regular price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Oculus Quest w/ Star Wars: was $430 now $399 @ Oculus

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one headset that delivers a high-end VR experience without tethering you to a PC or laptop. Currently, you can get it with all three Episodes of Vader Immortal for $399 ($29 off). View Deal

Headphones and Audio

Bose SoundSport True Wireless: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

These Bose earbuds are geared for gym rats who want a pair of buds that are as tough as nails. The earbuds last five hours on a charge with 10 additional hours from the charging case. They're just $30 shy of their all-time price low.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Sony’s flagship headphones are the noise-cancelling 'phones you really want. The amount of functionality programmed into these cans is leaps and bounds ahead of competitors.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're a whopping $70 off. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $300 now $199 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and long-battery life. For a limited time, you can get them for $199, which is $100 off their regular price.View Deal

Smart Devices and Wearables

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our top-rated smart speaker. If you're looking for an Alexa device with decent audio for a small room, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best after Christmas sales around. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid streaming device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and play games. It's back at its second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

Buy 2 Portal devices, take $50 off @ Portal

Through December 31, buy any two Portal devices and take $50 off your combined total at checkout. That's one of the best Portal deals we've seen this year. The offer is valid on any Portal device or Portal TV. Below are the different devices. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $25 @ Walmart

Walmart has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $25. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. View Deal

Digital Gifts

Amazon Digital Deals: 50% off rentals, books, more

Amazon is taking up to 50% off select movie rentals, Prime Video channels, video games, eBooks, and other digital gifts. This is the same Digital Day sale we've seen from Amazon for the past three years. View Deal

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited: was $99 now $59

FreeTime Unlimited gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, TV shows, educational apps, games, and more. Normally priced at $99/year, it's now 40% off at $59.40/year for non-Prime members. Prime members pay $41.40/year (normally $69/year).View Deal

Amazon Channels: 50% off select channels

From Showtime to Starz, Amazon is taking 50% off select channels for 3 months. Current subscribers to these channels are not eligible for the savings. After discount, prices start as low as $1.49/month for PBS Living or $4.49/month for Starz. View Deal

Amazon Video Games: up to 85% off

As part of its Digital Week sale, Amazon is taking up to 85% off select online video games. After discounts, deals start as low as $0.98. Titles on sale include Battlefield V, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and more. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon

Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get a 30-day trial for free. Both are among the best Amazon deals we've seen this week.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4/mo): was $30 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

Sports and Outdoors

LifeStraw Water Filter: was $12 now $9 @ Amazon

This portable accessory filters out bacteria and parasites and doesn't require batteries, making it a perfect tool for camping, hiking, or emergency situations. It's tied with its Black Friday pricing.View Deal

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is an all-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer. It lets you cook one-pot meals 70% faster than traditional methods and it also lets you enjoy fried foods with 75% less fat than standard frying methods. It's $50 off. View Deal

Smartphones