Best 4th of July mattress sales — Save on Purple, Casper and more

In addition to gadget deals, 4th of July sales are also a great time for mattress sales. Popular mattress manufacturers like Purple, Casper, Saatva, and Nectar are offering their best deals of the year right now.

Some sales are valid through July 4th, whereas other sales run as late as July 13. In terms of discounts, we're seeing sitewide coupon codes and savings of up to $200 off. A few manufacturers are even offering freebies priced at up to $399.

So we're rounding up the best mattress deals you can get from now through mid-July. Not sure which mattress to buy? Make sure to check out our best mattress guide to find the mattress that's right for you.

Best July 4th mattress sales

Amerisleep sale: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best sitewide mattress discounts we've seen all year. Best of all, the sale is valid through July 12. View Deal

Zoma: $150 off any mattress @ Zoma

Through July 12, Zoma is taking $150 off any mattress purchase via coupon code "WIN150". Alternatively, Zoma is also taking 30% off all adjustable beds. (The coupon can't be used on adjustable beds). After discount, adjustable beds start at $770. View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

Saatva mattresses are designed to reduce motion transfer, which means you won't feel when your partner when they roll around in bed. They're currently taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Saatva. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase @ Nectar

If you're looking for freebies, when you purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) — you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal

Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah

Nolah has multiple 4th of July mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding including sheet sets and mattress protectors. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to $240 off @ Tuft & Needle

Through July 7, Tuft & Needle is taking $250 off purchases of $1,200 or more. Alternatively, spend $800 or more and take $150 off. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Tuft & Needle. View Deal

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get a luxury duvet, 2 pillows, and 2 towels for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). This mattress deal is valid through June 28. View Deal

Avocado coupon: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado

Avocado is taking $200 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "ORGANIC200". The coupon is valid through July 6. Although it exclude's Avocado's Organic Crib mattress, it's still one of the best mattress deals we've seen this month. View Deal

Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep

Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide and bundling two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal