Best 4th of July mattress sales — Save on Purple, Casper and more

In addition to gadget deals, 4th of July sales are also a great time for mattress sales. Popular mattress manufacturers like Purple, Casper, Saatva, and Nectar are offering their best deals of the year right now.
Some sales are valid through July 4th, whereas other sales run as late as July 13. In terms of discounts, we're seeing sitewide coupon codes and savings of up to $200 off. A few manufacturers are even offering freebies priced at up to $399.
So we're rounding up the best mattress deals you can get from now through mid-July. Not sure which mattress to buy? Make sure to check out our best mattress guide to find the mattress that's right for you.
July 4th mattress sales — Quick links
- Shop all mattress deals at Saatva
- Shop all mattress deals at Casper
- Shop all mattress deals at Nectar
- Shop all mattress deals at DreamCloud
- Shop all mattress deals at Purple
- Shop all mattress deals at Amerisleep
Best July 4th mattress sales
Amerisleep sale: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep
Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best sitewide mattress discounts we've seen all year. Best of all, the sale is valid through July 12. View Deal
Casper coupon: 10% off sitewide @ Casper
Casper is taking 10% off sitewide during its current sale. The sale includes gifts like weighted blankets, dog beds, nighstands, pillows, and more. (It's worth noting that Casper makes our favorite overall mattress). Sale ends July 13.View Deal
Zoma: $150 off any mattress @ Zoma
Through July 12, Zoma is taking $150 off any mattress purchase via coupon code "WIN150". Alternatively, Zoma is also taking 30% off all adjustable beds. (The coupon can't be used on adjustable beds). After discount, adjustable beds start at $770. View Deal
Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva
Saatva mattresses are designed to reduce motion transfer, which means you won't feel when your partner when they roll around in bed. They're currently taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Saatva. View Deal
Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase @ Nectar
If you're looking for freebies, when you purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) — you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal
Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah
Nolah has multiple 4th of July mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding including sheet sets and mattress protectors. View Deal
Tuft & Needle: up to $240 off @ Tuft & Needle
Through July 7, Tuft & Needle is taking $250 off purchases of $1,200 or more. Alternatively, spend $800 or more and take $150 off. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Tuft & Needle. View Deal
Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud
DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get a luxury duvet, 2 pillows, and 2 towels for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). This mattress deal is valid through June 28. View Deal
Avocado coupon: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado
Avocado is taking $200 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "ORGANIC200". The coupon is valid through July 6. Although it exclude's Avocado's Organic Crib mattress, it's still one of the best mattress deals we've seen this month. View Deal
Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep
Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide and bundling two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal
Free sheets + cushion: @ Purple mattress
Purple mattress is offering some freebies with select purchases. Buy a Purple mattress and get a free set of Purple sheets. Purchase a Purple Hybrid or Purple Hybrid Premier mattress and you'll get a free set of Purple sheets and a premium seat cushion ($168 value). View Deal