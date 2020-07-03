Best 4th of July appliance sales: Save at Lowe's, Home Depot, and more

Consumer electronics typically dominate most 4th of July sales. However, if you're in the market for a new air conditioner, refrigerator, or even an air fryer — various retailers are offering excellent 4th of July appliance sales.

Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Appliances Connection are offering discounts that can save you up to $750. So before you throw that burger on the grill, here are today's best 4th of July appliance sales.

Best 4th of July appliance sales today

Kalorik Steamer/Rice Cooker: was $69 now $59 @ Home Depot

This digital ceramic steamer provides a healthy and easy way to steam and prepare foods. It comes with a BPA-free ceramic pot and a steaming rack with removable handle, to steam food on 2-layers simultaneously. It also has an adjustable 45-minute timer with easy one-touch-control, a lid, serving platter, and drip-tray in one and heat-resistant potholders.View Deal

Small appliances: 20% off @ Home Depot

The ultimate 4th of July appliance sale for home cooks — Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select small appliances. The sale includes indoor grills, hand mixers, popcorn machines, pressure cookers, and more. For instance, you can get the KitchenAid Hand Mixer (pictured) for $79.99 ($20 off). By comparison, Amazon has it for $100. View Deal

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $199 @ Appliances Connection

The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Appliances Connection has this 5,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $199. It's $50 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room. View Deal

Haier 6,000 BTU AC: was $461 now $369 @ Appliances Connection

The Haier ESAQ406TZ Serenity Series is a 6,000 BTU air conditioner capable of cooling a 250-square-foot room. It runs super quiet at just 43 dBA. (Most units run between 40 to 60 dBA). Through July 8, it's $92 off.View Deal

Appliances on sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 40% off microwaves, washers/dryers, refrigerators, wall ovens, and more during its 4th of July appliance sale. The sales will last through July 8. View Deal

Frigidaire Mini Fridge Freezer: was $309 now $229 @ Lowe's

The stainless steel Frigidaire Mini Fridge Freezer has reversible doors that can open on the left or right side. The freezer cools to -8(F) and includes a freezer door rack for maximum storage. Through July 8, it's 25% off.View Deal

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher: was $435 now $379 @ Appliances Connection

The Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher features two wash cycles, 12 place settings, and a hard food disposer. It's currently $56 off at Appliances Connection. Sale ends June 3. View Deal