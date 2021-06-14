Beats Studio Buds release date, price, features and leaks

The Beats Studio Buds hasn’t been announced yet, but it certainly seems like Apple could launch this new pair of true wireless earbuds very soon.

Besides the design both leaking and appearing in regulatory photos, NBA player LeBron James was reportedly seen wearing an apparently finished pair, showing off a design that drastically departs from previous Beats headphones.

Some details, like the Beats Studio Buds' specs and features, are still up in the air. But an announcement could come very soon, so for now here’s everything we know about the upcoming buds, and the kinds of features we’re hoping to see.

(Image credit: LeBron James/Instagram)

While no specific release dates or even a reveal date have been publicly revealed, it’s unlikely that you’ll need to wait long to hear the Studio Buds in action.

Prolific tech leaker Jon Prosser has stated that the Beats Studio Buds will be "announced imminently."

With Beats brand advocate James indirectly showing the earpieces on his personal Instagram, and with the Studio Buds passing through the Taiwanese National Communications Commission (NCC) regulatory body, it’s clear that the design is finalized. U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan also posted a photo of herself wearing the Buds Studio Buds on Instagram.

We could therefore be very close to release. Keep in mind that Apple is also likely prepping the AirPods 3, which is tipped to launch in the second half of 2021. So it would make sense for the Beats Studio Buds to launch first, then allow some room for the AirPods 3 to launch later on, perhaps in fall alongside the iPhone 13.

Beats Studio Buds price

Prosser also indicated that the Beats Studio Buds price will have a price of $149, and be available in red, white or black.

No other leaks have corroborated this claimed price, but it sounds feasible as Beats buds don’t tend to be as expensive as their cousins in the AirPods line. Even the relatively advanced Powerbeats Pro, a member of our best sports headphones rankings, is available for under $160.

Beats Studio Buds design

(Image credit: National Communications Commission/MacRumors)

This is one aspect we’ve seen plenty of. Going by leaked render images and regulatory photos, the Beats Studio Buds' design completely does away with the boxy shape and ear loops of previous Beats wireless earbuds, including the Powerbeats Pro and the Powerbeats 4. Instead it appears to use smaller, rounded earpieces like those of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Sony WF-1000XM4.

The NCC’s photos, in particular, show that these are very small earbuds indeed — barely an inch wide at the most — and that the ear tips are removable. We've also had a good look at what the Studio Buds earpieces and case will look like in leaked marketing renders posted by WinFuture — note the red, white and black options, as per Prosser's report.

Another interesting quality is the even tinier, pill-shaped section on the exterior, which we’re assuming is a touch sensor. Most earbuds have bigger, circular sensors, but Beats has evidently gone for something different; for what it’s worth, the Earin A-3 has shown that having smaller sensors can still work.

Beats Studio Buds: Specs, features and battery

(Image credit: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

We’d be shocked if the Studio Buds used anything other than an Apple H1 or W1 chip, the processors that have powered all of Apple’s recent earbuds across both the Beats and AirPods families. But even if Apple has cooked up some brand new silicone just for the Studio Buds, it’s likely to support familiar Beats features, like fast-pairing with iOS devices.

While nothing is confirmed, we’re also expecting the Studio Buds to automatically enable spatial audio on Apple Music. But to work with video as well — at least with the same added head-tracking as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max — it would need additional sensors and likely a higher price. Right now, that seems like much more of a long shot.

If the Studio Buds really does launch at $149, this would likely mean no active noise cancellation. The standard Apple AirPods cost $10 more and lack ANC, and we can't see Apple undercutting itself like that.

Conversely, we're hoping for some kind of IP-rated water resistance. Part of what makes the Powerbeats Pro a pair of the best running headphones is its IPX4 protection against water and sweat. So although the hook-less Studio Buds seems to have less of a sporty focus, at least meeting that same IPX4 rating would make it hardier than the standard Apple AirPods.

Details on battery life haven’t leaked, though we do know from the NCC database that the Beats Studio Buds’ charging case refuels over USB-C, not Apple Lightning like previous Beats and AirPods cases.

What we want from the Beats Studio Buds

(Image credit: National Communications Commission)

It’s highly likely that Apple has the Beats Studio Buds’ capabilities wrapped up by now. But since the design is such a departure from Beats norms, it could be one of Cupertino’s more ambitious audio products. In other words, there’s scope to dream, so here are the specs and features we’d like to see when the Studio Buds is eventually revealed.

Longer battery life: This is one area in which Beats already outperforms the AirPods range, with the Powerbeats Pro rated for 9 hours between charges: nearly twice that of the standard AirPods. Still, some newer alternatives can go for 10 or 11 hours, such as the Epic Air Sport ANC. The Studio Buds would be a good chance to catch up.

Instant device switching: This seems like a given, considering Apple H1 and W1 headphones have all been able to seamlessly switch between multiple iOS 14 devices.

Secure fit: Although the Beats Studio Buds lacks stabilizing elements like ear hooks or fins, a stable and secure fit is a hallmark of Beats’ best earbuds. Hopefully this new model will continue the tradition, and maybe even be a viable choice for sport and workouts itself.

Water resistance: Another feature from previous Beats headphones that should ideally carry over to the Studio Buds. Some rivals are fully waterproof, like the IPX7-rated Galaxy Buds Pro, but even an IPX4 rating would mean sufficient protection against rain and sweat.