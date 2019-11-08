Beats Studio 3 gets epic $150 price cut before Black Friday

Headphones make for excellent Black Friday gifts and we're now starting to see an uptick in Beats Black Friday deals.

For instance, Amazon currently has the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99. That's a massive $149 price cut and one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. (We expect them to go on sale for Cyber Monday as well, but today's price is an absolute steal).

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're now at their lowest price ever.View Deal

The Beats Studio 3 deliver a very comfy fit, decent active noice cancelling, and a clean sound profile. We especially liked them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop. For non-bass driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Studio3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

In terms of noise cancelling, they helped reduce the low droning of a construction crew using outside our window, but certain noise was still audible. So they're good, but not the best or on par with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (which happen to be on sale for $279 at Amazon).

Nevertheless, they're still a solid pair of wireless noise cancelling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them. Make sure to follow our best cheap headphones deals coverage for the best deals on buds and headphones.