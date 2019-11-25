Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal: Get these hot noise-cancelling headphones for $70 off

Beats' Studio3 Wireless is one of the most popular set of noise-cancelling headphones around, and you can score them for a steep discount right now. Normally $349, this Studio3 Wireless Black Friday deal gets you Apple's beloved cans for just $279 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless offer pure adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) for blocking out sound around you during flights and subway rides, and promise 22 hours of battery life. The cans also pack Apple's W1 chip for seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

In our Beats Studio3 Wireless review, we praised Beats' headphones for their comfortable fit, impressive bass performance, loud volume and zippy fast charging. We had some minor pairing issues and found the cans expensive at the time, but they're a much sweeter value at less than $300.

As usual, noise-cancelling headphones have been some of the hottest items of Black Friday season. We've already seen Sony's stellar WH1000XM3 drop to just $278 on Amazon, and you can even get Apple's new AirPods Pro for $14 off right now.

