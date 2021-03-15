Beats Solo Pro Wireless just $169 at Best Buy

Beats have in the past been accused of being more of a fashion statement than a solid pair of headphones, but the Beats Solo Pro Wireless manages to combine style and substance into one slick-looking package.

If you’re after a pair, then you’ve picked a great time to buy. Right now you can get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless for $169 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $130 off the usual price of $299 and one of the best headphone deals available.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro Wireless bring together slick style with powerful performance. With a respectable 22 hours of battery life, and Apple's M1 chip there's more to these than meets the eye. At $130 off at Best Buy, they're a great choice if you're after a pair of cans. View Deal

The headphones are available in three colors: dark blue, light blue, and red. This is among the lowest price we’ve ever seen the headphone, though they did drop to $150 briefly a few months back.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we said, "the Solo Pros deliver fairly balanced audio, 22 hours of battery life, and impressive noise-canceling that should put Bose on notice." We also praised them for breaking the Beats mold of offering more than just the cool factor, with genuinely great audio performance under the hood.

The noise-canceling also really impressed us. We were able to drown out a crowded subway car with volume levels at just 50%. Plus, with Apple's H1 chip built-in, the Solo Pros support Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip-driven Apple or Beats headphones and earbuds.

The Beat Solo Pro managed to be effortless cool, while also sounding as good as they look. You can’t ask for more. If however, you want to see what other options are out there, have a look at our guide to the best headphones currently available.