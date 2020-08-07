Bayern vs Chelsea live streams: Start time, how to watch UEFA Champions League online

Bayern vs Chelsea start time and TV channels Bayern vs Chelsea is tomorrow (August 8) at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local BST time). It will air on CBS All Access, Galavision and Univision in the US, and BT Sport Extra in the UK.

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams are kinda hard for Americans to come by, but not with our guide. Yes, the UEFA Champions League Fixture is on some of the deeper channels and less popular networks, but you don't need to miss a minute of the action.

And as for the match Bayern is heavily favored after their strong performance at Stamford Bridge, thanks to braces from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski. Their current run of performances makes them the expected team to advance, as no squad in European Cup OR Champions League history has won by three or more in the first leg of a knockout match (when they were away) and not progressed.

If Chelsea wants to sneak out a win, they'll have to be hoping that Bayern won't be giving them their full attention, instead looking ahead at potential matchups between Barcelona or Napoli.

Bayern vs Chelsea broadcasts live from the Allianz Arena in Munich, but don't expect a crowd, as this will be an empty arena game, to continue to try and limit/stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Bayern vs Chelsea live streams, even if you're far from home:

How can I use a VPN to watch Bayern vs Chelsea?

Trying to watch Bayern vs Chelsea away from home (how'd you escape, tell us your secret!) but it's not on any channels you get there? Well, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams in the US

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams in the US are in a few places. If you've got Fubo TV, (one of the best streaming services) you've got both Galavision and Univision, which are both streaming the game. It's also going to be on CBS All Access.

The games start at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT tomorrow (August 8).

CBS All Access offers a free 1-month trial (with the code 'PLAY') if you want to watch Bayern vs Chelsea, but aren't sure about signing up for another streaming service. When you sign up, the basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes Galavision and Univision in its $59 Standard package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. View Deal

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

In the U.K., Bayern vs Chelsea begins at 8 p.m. local BST time, with coverage starting an hour earlier. It's all available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams in Canada

Canadians get an easy go finding and watching Bayern vs Chelsea and the rest of the UEFA play. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

If you've yet to make the dive into da zone (that's how it's pronounced), we've got good news: new members have a whole a 1-month free trial of DAZN . It costs $20 per month thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.

Bayern vs Chelsea live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Bayern vs Chelsea in select countries.

Australia: Optus

Optus Austria: Sky Sports Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sports Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte Germany: Sky Sport UHD, TeleClub Sport Live, Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport UHD, TeleClub Sport Live, Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com, BT Sport App India: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football Mexico: ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com