Battlefield 6 to feature robot dogs that you can ride — yes, really

With Battlefield 6 due for release later this year, we’re starting to hear plenty of whispers about the upcoming shooter and this latest rumor has us very excited.

According to prominent Battlefield 6 leaker Tom Henderson, the latest installment in DICE’s long-running franchise will give you a robot attack dog as a companion. We’re not kidding; April Fool's has been and gone.

Henderson claims that Battlefield’s robotic mutts will look like Boston Dynamics Mules, which are real-world machines that have been tested by military force across the globe. But these cyber canines could have weapons mounted to them.

This is just the beginning. In #BATTLEFIELD the dog is more like Boston Dynamics Mule that can run really fast and potentially has a weapon on it. But it looks like it could be a new vehicle type instead of a gadget.

However, the best part of this story is that reportedly these robot companions will function more like a new vehicle type than an gadget players can equip. That likely means we’d be able to ride them into battle, which has pretty much single-handedly sold us on Battlefield 6.

This isn’t the first Battlefield 6 leak to come from Tom Henderson. The leaker previously claimed that the shooter will have a near-future setting, a “revolutionary” co-op campaign, and won’t actually be called Battlefield 6.

The game is also thought to feature 128-player online matches, will release on both previous-gen and current-gen hardware, and could even be coming day one to Xbox Game Pass (though that last one seems like wishful thinking to us). Basically, we know an awful lot about a game that hasn’t even been officially unveiled yet.

While this latest information has got us very excited about Battlefield 6, because how can you not be excited about robot dogs? It’s important to note that for now nothing has been confirmed, and everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It’s believed that Battlefield 6 will, at last, be revealed in May with a 2021 release date confirmed at this time. So we shouldn't have too much longer to wait to find out if our (newly realized) dream of no-scoping an enemy while riding a robot dog will become a reality.