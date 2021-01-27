Battlefield 6 release date, trailer, news and more

As sure as night follows day, with a new console generation, a new Battlefield game is expected; likely dubbed Battlefield 6. In fact, said Battlefield game is set to arrive "Holiday 2021,” bringing a new generation of the mostly multiplayer game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Details are very thin on the ground, so a lot of what’s to come will slide into the realm of speculation. But there have been some small hints at what we could expect from developer Dice’s next Battlefield game.

Under the wing of publisher EA, Dice is likely to usher in a new game engine with new systems and features to really take advantage of the power of new games console and PC hardware. So read on for everything we know, and indeed don’t know, about Battlefield 6.

There’s no firmed-up release date for Battlefield 6. Heck, even that name isn't confirmed, though we’ll roll with it. But in an earnings call back in November 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that a new Battlefield game will be coming “Holiday 2021.”

That’s a nebulous description for a timeframe between November and December this year. We’d suspect it will come out mid-November time, giving plenty of time for people to get the game and for EA to iron out any multiplayer issues before the winter holidays fully kick in. But before that, we should expect to hear a lot more about Battlefield 6.

“We are excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring," said Wilson on the earnings call. Expect more news to creep out from March onwards.

Battlefield 6 trailer

There has been no dedicated trailer for Battlefield 6. But EA did release a teaser at its Play 2020 event last year, which showcased the tech behind Dragon Age 4 and a future Battlefield game.

The trailer shows off a brief clip of soldiers on what could be a beach. And another shows off the bare model of a face with a second shot revealing what that face looks like when it’s been fully colored and textured.

What we can glean from this is Battlefield 6 will likely support large battles with multiple players and NPCs. And that there will be an upgrade in the graphics fidelity over older Battlefield games, which were by no means ugly.

Battlefield 6 setting and gameplay

If we go by what can be seen in the trailer, there’s a good chance that Battlefield 6 will be set in the Second World War, much like Battlefield 5 was but on a larger scale. If you look carefully, you can see the rifle carried by the soldiers in the trailer is the M1 Garland, the standard issue rifle for U.S. GIs during World War II.

Then again, Dice might want to vary the setting, as the last two Battlefield games covered WWII and WW II. There’s a good chance Battlefield could return to the present-day, near-future, or a sci-fi setting. At the moment all we have are guesses as there’s been scant information for what we can expect from Battlefield 6’s setting.

According to leaker TheLongSensation, Battlefield 6 could be a reboot of Battlefield 3, which is set in the present day. But that would mean competing more closely with the Call of Duty franchise, which isn’t ideal.

Battlefield 6 could carry on from where Battlefield 5 left off (Image credit: EA)

On the game mechanics front, we can expect Battlefield 6 to be an evolution of its predecessor with large multiplayer battles fought over control points and across varied maps with different structures and terrain features. We’d also expect to see a battle royale mode, and maps festooned with vehicles, gun emplacements, and interesting routes to navigate to get the drop on the enemy.

It’s tricky to predict if Battlefield 6 will bring a great deal to mix-up the rather established formula of the series. But we’d like to see something done to refresh it; maybe naval battles or close-quarter battles taking place in submarines or in fortresses.

In technical terms, we’d expect Battlefield 6 to come with a myriad of options for PC gamers, with comprehensive support for the likes of ray tracing and ultra widescreen displays. While on the PS5 and Xbox Seires X side, we’d expect to see some form of ray tracing, the ability to have high-refresh-rate display modes and super-fast loading times.

And we’d also like to see support for cross-platform multiplayer, a larger suite of game modes, support for cinematic sound like Dolby Atmos, and even larger battles supporting more than 100 players. Whatever, Dice does it will need to ensure it moved the needle when it comes to the next Battlefield game.

Battlefield 6 outlook

A new Battlefield game for a new generation of games console and hardware is an exciting prospect. Even if Battlefield 6 simply iterates upn the franchise's existing formula then it should be worthy of attention.

But long-term, we’re hoping Dice brings a good bit to the table, with plenty of different modes and game elements for players old and new to explore. If Dice can pull this off, it could have a game that will be with us not only in the early days of the PS5 and Xbox Seires X, but right through to their twilight years.

