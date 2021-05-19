Batman Caped Crusader animated series coming to HBO Max — everything you need to know

Fans of the classic show Batman: The Animated Series are partying like Bruce Wayne's throwing another gala in Gotham. Warner Bros Animation has announced that the Dark Knight is getting a new series, Batman: Caped Crusader, and it’s coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

The animated show is being executive produced by JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. The latter two are especially significant, Reeves is the director of the upcoming Robert Pattinson staring The Batman, and Bruce Timm is a co-creator of the legendary Batman: The Animated Series as well as its popular spinoff Batman Beyond.

The show has received a straight-to-series order from Warner Bros, so confidence in the project is clearly high — who can blame them with the involvement of the above talent. WB exec Tom Ascheim said: “It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman. Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making,”

While not much about the show has been revealed yet, it's very clearly taking significant inspiration from the seminal Batman: The Animated Series. WB’s President of Animation, Sam Register, even made reference to the iconic 90s series in his own statement accompanying the announcement.

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans. It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy."

A moody poster for the series has debuted online, which certainly gives off Animated Series vibes. The show is most fondly remembered for its depiction of Gotham City and tone which could be remarkably adult for a show that was primarily aimed at selling action figures to kids.

The three creative leads have released a joint statement: “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

We don’t yet have a release date for Batman: Caped Crusader, but hopefully, we won’t be waiting long to learn more. Once fresh details surface we’ll be sure to send up the Bat-Signal to alert you.