Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream — how to watch El Clasico live online

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will showcase one of the most anticipated fixtures in European football, AKA El Classico — and Sunday’s game has plenty riding on it.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, date, time, channels The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream takes place Sunday, October 24.

► Time 3.15 p.m. BST / 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on La Liga TV/Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's been a tumultuous few months for Barcelona who, beset by financial woes, saw hero Lionel Messi depart for Paris Saint Germain over the summer. They start the weekend in eighth place in La Liga, having lost three and drawn one of their previous eight league matches. One of those defeats was a 0-2 loss to reigning champions Atlético Madrid at the start of October.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Real Madrid, either. They had a shocking Champions league defeat to minnows Sheriff at the end of last month. This was followed by a 1-2 defeat to Espanyol back in the league. However, they demolished Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 in the latest round of Champions League fixtures, and sit in second place in La Liga heading into the weekend.

Despite everything, Barcelona have now won back-to-back matches for the first time this season and are actually only two points behind Real Madrid. A win at the Camp Nou would put them back in title contention, and settle a lot of nerves for both the fans and manager Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan side do, though, have a few injury issues to deal with heading into the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream. Pedri has a thigh injury, which puts his involvement in doubt. Ronald Araújo injured his hamstring on international duty with Uruguay. However, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, and Sergio Aguero should all be fit enough to be involved.

Dani Carvajal is a doubt for Real Madrid, as is Eden Hazard. Gareth Bale and Dani Cebalos are definitely not available, but forward Toni Kroos and left-back Ferland Mendy are both available to play at least some part for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Whatever the form of the teams involved, El Classico is always of interest to football fans around the world. We'll show you how to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream below. And also check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub to catch up on the latest action in England.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to La Liga TV or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is available to viewers in the U.S. via ESPN Plus. The service is available for $6.99 monthly or $69.99 for the year and is available on a range of devices including Apple and Android phones, plus PS4 and PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The game starts at 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on the TSN family of services, specifically TSN1 on your TV or on the TSN Direct platform.

If you already have TSN1 as part of your cable package, you're all set and can also log in with your details to watch on the TSN website.

If you've cut the cord, you can subscribe to TSN Direct for $7.99/day, $19.99/month or $16.66/month on an annual plan.

Canadians stuck abroad who have a TSN subscription can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is available to viewers in the U.K. via Premier Sports or its La Liga TV channel.

There are a wealth of subscription options on offer here: if you just want access to La Liga TV you can sign up for a mere £7.99/month (or £69.99/year) and watch on either Sky or via the Premier Player. It can also be added as an Amazon Prime Video Channel for the same price.

Alternatively, you could go for the full Premier Sports package, which includes La Liga TV plus Premier Sports 1 and 2 and Box Nation. That will set you back £12.99/month or £129 for the year and again can be accessed via your Sky or Virgin TV package or the online Premier Player.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Barcelona vs Real Madrid) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on BeIn Sports Connect. This costs AUS $19.99 for a month or AUS $179.99 annually but right now BeIn Sports is offering a fantastic two-week FREE trial — so you could watch El Clasico for free then stick around for more great soccer action including the rest of the La Liga campaign, Serie A, Bundesliga, the English Championship, World Cup qualifiers and more, plus ATP tennis and rugby union, to name but a few.

Another option is Kayo Sports, which includes BeIn Sports content on its service. Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, which gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

However, once again there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Kayo is slightly more expensive than BeIn, but arguably has more content, including the T20 World Cup that's currently underway — so check them both out and make your choice.

Just bear in mind that whichever one you go for, the game starts at the very early hour of 1.15 a.m. AEDT on Monday (October 25).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo or BeIn account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream via BeIn Sports Connect, but unlike in Australia you can only do this by adding it as a channel on Sky Sport.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.