Bang & Olufsen’s Xbox Series X headset costs as much as the console

If the Xbox Wireless Headset just wasn’t lavish enough for you, there’s a new Xbox Series X headset for those with more expensive tastes: the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal.

B&O has produced some of the best headphones, and its first attempt at a gaming headset looks to continue its high-end traditions. Active noise cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos support, a stylish over-ear design and a “virtual boom arm” microphone are all part of the package, though there is one catch: the price.

At $499, the Beoplay Portal will cost you as much as the console it was designed for — provided you’ve actually found where to buy the Xbox Series X, anyway. Still, its unusually luxe design and wealth of features could help it compete with the best gaming headsets.

Created as part of Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox Limited Series program, the Beoplay Portal ditches the conventional gaming headset boom mic in favor of multiple discrete microphones built into the earcups. These are noise-cancelling, to reduce background noise, and there’s a quick-mute control if you just want to use the Beoplay Portal as a pair of wireless headphones.

Two 40mm drivers handle sound output, and adaptive ANC aims to cut out any ambient noise that could disturb your games. Dolby Atmos compatibility also lets you enjoy the surround sound tech on games that support it, like Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

But while the Beoplay Portal can connect wirelessly to the Xbox Series X over the Xbox Wireless protocol, that’s not the only console the headset works with. The Xbox Series S and Xbox One family work too, and you can plug in a USB-C cable to use it as a PC gaming headset as well. Bang & Olufsen also added Bluetooth connectivity, using the high-quality aptX Adaptive codec, so you can pair it with a gaming laptop or your mobile device.

Yes, $499 is going to be a big ask — but unlike with most gaming headsets it sounds like the Beoplay Portal can double up as a premium pair of ANC headphones as well as pull gaming duties. The Black Anthracite model is available now from Microsoft, while the Grey Mist and Navy Brass colorways will ship from May 21 and May 28 respectively.