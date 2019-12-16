What is Baby Yoda? The Mandalorian’s breakout character explained

Still asking yourself "what is Baby Yoda?" You're not alone, even 6 episodes (out of 8) into The Mandalorian, we are still left with more questions than answers. Oh, and of course, potential spoilers are below!

Even at this point, we know only a few things for sure. Among them are these facts: the titular character is kinda boring and his co-star steals the entire show. That co-star, known as The Child, appears to be a baby version of Yoda, the Jedi master who played a pivotal role throughout the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. And he might finally be making his co-star more interesting.

So, with no more further ado, let's go over what we know (and what we want to know) about The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

What is Baby Yoda?

The identity of The Child, which The Mandalorian co-star Werner Herzog called "heartbreakingly beautiful," is masked in secrecy. What we know, based on episodes 1 and 2, is that baby Yoda is 50 years old and indeed has force powers, as he saved The Mandalorian from a dangerous Mudhorn.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Show-runner Jon Favreau hinted at a grand scale of importance for the character: "As fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution. This is an important character."

That quote is backed up by a sighting at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction from Disney Land's Hollywood Studios park in Orlando. Newsweek found a Reddit post that suggests that The Mandalorian's armor will one day gain iconography related to The Child, which sounds like this season will revolve around a bounty hunter with a heart of Beskarian steel who decides to care about this baby Yoda.

At one point in episode 3, The Mandalorian debates about the sigil that should go on his armor, and declines to take the original offer, which reflects the above possibility.

Baby Yoda plush toys, Funko Pops and other toys

All of the secrecy around Baby Yoda existing — it wasn't revealed in press previews, only bowing when the character appeared in the episodes — had one key negative impact. Baby Yoda toys aren't here yet, and they won't be here by the holidays.

First off, for those ready to pre-order and wait, is the Baby Yoda plush. Shipping in early April, this 11-inch toy has a soft body and a vinyl head.

Here are all the Baby Yoda toys you can buy.

There's also a pair of Funko Pops, coming in the standard size and the super-sized 10-inch version. The standard size apparently is no longer for sale.

Retailers are now selling Baby Yoda apparel and accessories, all of which seem lazily designed and just slap one of three photos on shirts and mugs.

Baby Yoda GIFs: Where did they go?

At first, Baby Yoda gifs were adorable and hilarious. Then, they disappeared off of GIF repository Giphy faster than The Child could lift his little arms. What happened?

Variety reports that the GIFs were removed by Giphy, without any action from Disney itself. Turns out the site was worried that Disney wouldn't want the character publicized in this manner.

In a statement, Giphy said "We apologize to both Disney and Vulture for any inconvenience."

What species is Baby Yoda?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Shockingly, we've never learned the name of Yoda's species. In Wookieepedia , his species is actually referred to as "Yoda's species."

Is Baby Yoda related to Yoda?

Well, that's both possible and likely, as we've only ever seen two other members of this alien species: Yoda and Yaddle (who appeared in Episode I – The Phantom Menace). How they're related is still a mystery, but there is a fan theory backed by some easter eggs.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Via Screenrant , we've realized that Herzog's character, The Client — who gave The Mandalorian the mission to procure The Child — is working with a Kaminoan doctor named Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi). Kaminoans are known for their cloning technology that led to the clone troopers we first learned about in Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

The doctor's insistence that The Child is returned to them safe and unharmed gives fuel to those fans who believe this 'baby Yoda' is a clone of the Jedi Master who trained Luke.