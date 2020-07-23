Avatar 2 delayed again: release dates, plot, images and everything else we know

And there you have it: more Avatar 2 delays. Yes, James Cameron's hit 3D action movie is going to have a sequel (well, many) but the director has announced they've hit a wall in production because of the pandemic, plus some major casting news that will have even Avatar skeptics wondering if Cameron's got a strategy for bringing a wide audience to the theaters.

And for those clamoring for more of what Avatar did right, the concept art and images shared look like we're getting another trippy adventure. Plus, the plot details shared by a producer suggest Avatar 2 will find a way to show new angles of the Na'vi world.

Here's everything we know about Avatar 2, including its release date, plot and an early look at art from the film.

Avatar 2 was set to release on December 17, 2021. That's the date previously published on 20th Century Films' Avatar.com website. It seemed like Cameron trying to plant a flag in the ground, perhaps hoping that the Avatar franchise will take the ground ceded by the Star Wars films.

But now as of July 23, we don't know when Avatar 2 will come out. The official Avatar tweeted a letter from Cameron explaining how the film's holiday release has been cancelled "due to the impact the pandemic has had on our schedule."

A message from James Cameron.Irayo, Na'vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4kJuly 23, 2020

Avatar 2 began production on April 22, 2017, according to a Facebook post made on the film franchise's official page. That page showed four release dates for the Avatar films that have been either scrapped our changed around, which claimed that Avatar 2 would release in December 2020.

Per the previously announced release dates (Avatar 3 on Dec. 22, 2023, Avatar 4 on Dec. 19, 2025 and Avatar 5 on Dec. 17, 2027), expect Avatar 3 to come out 2 years after Avatar 2, and so on for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. I'd guess December 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 release dates for these films.

Avatar 2 plot

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau gave the New Zealand site RNZ a preview of the story of the new film, saying "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

James Cameron confirmed the legitimacy of potential sequel titles to ET. Those film titles are (apparently in no order):

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Seed Bearer

Avatar: The Tulkun Rider

Avatar: The Quest for Eywa

Avatar 2 cast

Expect the whole Avatar 1 cast and a slew of A-list additions. Yes, we're going to get Sam Worthington back as Jake Sully, the soldier who fell in love with the Na'vi named Neytiri — and, yes, Zoe Saldana is returning to play that character as well.

Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver are all back as well, though the latter is playing a new role.

Of the new cast, we're getting Kate Winslet as Ronal, a Na'vi free-diver of the Metkayina. Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Jemaine Clement all have human roles, while Vin Diesel has been cast to play an undisclosed role.

Avatar 2 first look images

We've yet to get set photos from Avatar 2, but Variety got a handful of concept art images from Disney, which owns 20th Century Studios. The images, as seen below, back up producer Jon Landau's comments about the Sully family's aquatic adventures are definitely a major focus of the film.

Oh, and that car is a Mercedes-Benz concept vehicle called the Vision AVTR.