Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream is a heavyweight clash in the Champions League Round of 16. To get to this stage, the Spanish side managed to finish second ahead of Porto and AC Milan to escape Group B behind winners Liverpool, while the Premier League team topped Group F ahead of Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United channel, start time The Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream takes place today (Wednesday, February 23).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester United managed to blow a two-goal lead against Leeds on Sunday, before eventually winning 2-4 at an extremely wet Elland Road. The goalscoring contributions of under-fire captain Harry Maguire, as well as substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga, will provide some confidence to Ralf Rangnick’s men ahead of their visit to the Spanish capital.

Interim boss Rangnick has not managed a team in the Champions League knockout stages for over a decade, though his Schalke side did take on Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in the semi-finals back in 2011.

Atlético Madrid beat Osasuna 0-3 at the weekend, but are enduring a frustrating league season. They are in fifth place in La Liga, 15 points behind city rivals Real Madrid, who top the table. Plus, they've lost in both the Copa Del Rey and the Super Cup, meaning that, like Manchester United, the Champions League is their only chance of silverware this season.

Manager Diego Simeone is unlikely to have Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha available as the pair try to return from injury, and Thomas Lemar is isolating due to Covid. No doubt, though, that former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez, now playing for Atléti, will be looking forward to renewing acquaintances with those at Manchester United…

Eric Bailly, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic all remain injury concerns for the English team. Raphael Varane had recovered from a stomach issue sufficiently to make an appearance as a substitute at the weekend, however.

The Spanish champions have lost their last four Champions League matches against English sides. However, they have not played Manchester United in European competition since the two met in the last 16 of the Cup Winners Cup in the 1991-92 season. Atlético won 4-1 on aggregate over two legs on that occasion.

Two under-pressure managers will be hoping their teams can put in a strong performance and propel them into the next stage of the Champions League. See how it goes with the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream, which we will show you how to watch below.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are

The Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.