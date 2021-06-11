Asus' new Gundam-themed motherboards demand you pick a side: Gundam or Zaku?

Good news, Gundam fans: some of the Gundam-branded PC components Asus began selling last year in Asia have become available for purchase stateside (via Newegg), meaning you can finally pack your PC inside a case built like Char's Zaku II.

However, if you're in the market for a new motherboard you will have to pick a side: Gundam for Intel, Zaku for AMD. Specifically, Asus has applied the classic RX-78-2 Gundam paint job to a special Gundam-themed edition of its Intel Z590 board, and released a special Zaku-themed edition of its Tuf Gaming AMD B550M board adorned in the deep red and black of Char's Zaku II.

(Image credit: Asus)

You should know that Asus' Gundam-themed motherboards are a little pricier than the unbranded versions, at least on Newegg. Still, the prices aren't unreasonable, especially in light of the significant price fluctuations we're seeing in the PC components market due to ongoing global supply issues and chip shortages.

(Image credit: Asus)

Newegg is also offering a few other items from the Asus x Gundam collaboration, including some T-shirts and a Zaku-branded version of Asus' RT-AX86U AX5700 gaming router. In addition to a crimson paint job, this Wi-Fi 6 router has performance-minded features like a special "Mobile Game Mode" that Asus claims will decrease your latency while playing games wirelessly.

The full line of Asus x Gundam PC components includes more Gundam-branded routers, GPUs, cases, and even power supplies, as well as accessories like headsets and mousepads. Many of them are still not available stateside, but we hope to see more filtering into U.S. retailers going forward.