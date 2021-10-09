Astros vs White Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 3 online

The Astros vs White Sox live stream has Chicago playing for their playoff lives as Houston is on the verge of pulling off a sweep. Will it be the Astro's moving on or the White Sox giving their home crowd at least one more game after this MLB live stream?

The Astros vs White Sox time, tv channel The Astros vs White Sox live stream is Sunday (Oct. 10).

• Time — 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07 p.m. PT / 1:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The White Sox will have all the comforts of home as this ALDS shifts to the south side of Chicago, but it can't be too comfortable being down 2-0 in a best five series. For this matchup the Sox will need every bat in their potent offense to step up. Jose Abreu has been solid in the first two games of this series, with four hits and two RBIs while Luis Robert has stepped up with five hits and has yet to strike out.

It will be no easy task for Chicago to put up runs in game three as they face Houston's Luis Garcia. The 24-year-old had a good regular season posting an 11-8 record with a 3.30 ERA but was dominant against these White Sox in his lone start against them back in June. Garcia tossed seven innings of one-run baseball striking out eight. His only blemish was a Jose Abreu RBI single in the first. Chicago is waiting to announce their starter for this pivotal game three.

Whoever does start for the White Sox will have their hands full as Houston's offense has lived up to their hype in this series scoring 15 runs through two games. Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have both homered and driven in three runs apiece. In total, Alvarez has had a gone 3-for-5 with three walks in this series for a .600 batting average and a .750 on-base percentage.

How to watch Astros vs White Sox live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

Astros vs White Sox live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs White Sox is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Astros vs White Sox game is Sunday (Oct. 10) at 8:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Astros vs White Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs White Sox live across the pond at 1:07 a.m. local BST Monday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Astros vs White Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs White Sox live streams in Canada on SportsNet.