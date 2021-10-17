Astros vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 3 online

The Astros vs Red Sox live stream catches Boston after their offense gave them a very comfortable lead in the early goings of game two. Now Houston's pitching staff will look to squash that momentum and retake control of the ALCS with the series shifting to Boston for this MLB live stream.

• Time — 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT / 1:08 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After dropping game one, the Red Sox knew they would have to jump out early on the Astros in game two. They did so in grand fashion. Boston hit two grand slams in the first two innings to give them an 8-0 lead. J.D. Martinez hit the first one with two outs in the top of the first, then Rafael Devers followed in the second with one out.

Enrique Hernandez also continued his incredible postseason run in game two going 2-for-4 with his fifth homer of the playoffs, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Hernandez is now batting an even .500 in 32 postseason at-bats.

The Astros did respond posting a three-run fourth inning. Then Yuli Gurriel and Jason Castro hit solo home runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Now the Astros will look to take another series edge in Boston. Jose Urquidy takes the ball in game three for Houston in his first appearance of this postseason. He went 8-3 on the season with a 3.62 ERA. Urquidy faced the Red Sox once this season on May 31st and allowed just one run over six innings of work striking out nine.

The Red Sox have yet to announce their starter.

How to watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Red Sox is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream across the pond at 1:08 a.m. local BST Tuesday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream in Canada on SportsNet 1.