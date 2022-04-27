Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream will go a long way to deciding whether these teams will be playing Premier League football next season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream takes place on Saturday, April 30.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on CNBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Norwich sit bottom of the table, their return to the Championship seemingly inevitable. They’ve managed just one draw and one win in their last five games, including losing 0-3 to Newcastle last time out.

A win for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa would take them above the magical 40 point mark and all but guarantee that they stay in the Premier League. However, they have only mustered one point in their last five matches.

The match will see Norwich boss Dean Smith return to Villa Park, having departed in November 2021. But it could be an unhappy reunion; defeat here could see Norwich relegated if the Watford vs Burnley game goes Burnley's way.

Josh Sargent is expected to be back in contention for the Canaries. Aston Villa continue to be beset with injury problems, including the ongoing absence of Lucas Digne.

Both these teams are in desperate need of a win. Find out if either can get one by watching the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream on CNBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. CNBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. For a start, there's Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs Norwich kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Aston Villa vs Norwich) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.