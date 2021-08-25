Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream will see both teams attempt to follow up strong mid-week Carabao Cup results with a win.

Both sides should be brimming with confidence after convincing displays in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Aston Villa thrashed League Two side Barrow, scoring six unanswered goals, while Brentford came back against Forest Green, who also play in League Two, to win 3-1. These cup results will have given both sides a lift going into the next round of EPL fixtures.

Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday (August 28).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Aston Villa suffered a disappointing start to the season losing away at Watford, but proved that even post-Jack Grealish the team is still full of quality by dismantling Newcastle United last weekend. In even more positive news, injured players Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins are expected to return against Brentford, although Bertrand Traore isn't likely to be back until after the international break.

Brentford's first top-flight campaign in 74 years has gotten off to a near-dream start. The side's well-earned 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first fixture of the season was followed by an encouraging draw away at Crystal Palace. Perhaps the only negative is that forward Ivan Toney still isn't off the mark yet. He will be desperate to score his first EPL goal sooner rather than later.

On balance, Aston Villa are probably the favorites for this one but Brentford's confidence will be at an all-time high after such a strong start to the season. Both sides will fancy themselves to pick up the three points.

To find how it all plays out, you can tune into an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream using our guide below. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Aston Villa vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.