Assassin's Creed 2020 reveal: How to watch live right now

It’s been a few years since Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and fans are about ready to dive into the Animus again. Without much warning, Ubisoft decided to host a Twitch stream today (April 29) between 8 AM ET and 4 PM ET (1 PM BST to 9 PM BST for UK fans). The stream promises to tease the next Assassin’s Creed entry, employing the skills of popular graphic artist BossLogic. Furthermore, viewers stand to win some digital rewards just from tuning in.

First things first: If you want to watch the feed, it’s available at Ubisoft’s official Assassin’s Creed channel. The stream doesn’t contain game footage, but it does contain BossLogic making an intricate piece of game art in real-time, using a digital graphic design program. At the time of writing, there’s a shadowy figure in the foreground, with the background split between a medieval European castle and a crashing ocean wave.

Some gamers have speculated that the next Assassin’s Creed game would focus on the Vikings, allowing players to split their time between on-land missions and naval warfare. This stream lends some credence to that idea.

If all you want to do is watch the stream, then just tune in and watch to your heart’s content. If you miss it, Ubisoft usually archives its videos, so the stream should also be available after the fact. It’s called “Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | LIVE with BossLogic,” so just search for that one.

If, however, you want to earn some rewards, the process is slightly more complicated (emphasis on slightly). Like many Twitch channels, Ubisoft randomly rewards users who tune in for a certain amount of time. The reward in question is some kind of in-game item for the new Assassin’s Creed, although it’s way too early to speculate on what it might be, or when players might receive it.

To get a chance to win it, you need to tune into the stream, and watch for a maximum of 2.5 hours; you can keep watching after that, but you’re eligible to win only for a 2.5-hour block. If you get selected, you’ll get a Twitch notification sometime within the next few days.

If you want the item, though, you’ll have to make sure that your Twitch account and your Uplay account are linked. Assuming you already have both (visit the Twitch website and the Uplay website, respectively, if not), Twitch will alert you to link them with a popup notification as you watch the Assassin’s Creed stream. Just log into your Uplay account, then authorize it to access Twitch. The process is not complicated and should take less than a minute, provided you remember your username and password.

If you absolutely can’t wait for more Assassin’s Creed, you can get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Stadia, often on sale. The game is simply enormous, particularly since Ubisoft added a variety of free and paid DLC packs. If you start the game now, it could probably keep you busy until the next Assassin’s Creed entry comes out — assuming that Ubisoft will target an October release date, as it usually does for this series.