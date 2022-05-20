Arsenal vs Everton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Everton live stream could have an effect on who qualifies for the Champions League, depending on results elsewhere — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Everton live stream date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Everton live stream takes place Sunday, May 22.

► Time 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or on CNBC via SlingTV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Champions League qualification is no longer in Arsenal’s hands following defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle. If their north London rivals win at Norwich, the Gunners will have to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League. However, they will be determined to win so that they are in a position to take advantage of any slip-up.

Everton, meanwhile, secured their Premier League status after a dramatic 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Thursday. The short turnaround and emotion after coming back from 0-2 down will make it tough for the Toffees to get a result in the Arsenal vs Everton live stream. They did win this fixture last season, though.

Rob Holding is back after suspension following his red card in the north London derby. Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe, and Gabriel Martinelli should also be fully available to Mikel Arteta.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are unavailable for Frank Lampard’s side. Allan, Donny van de Beek, and Ben Godfrey may be rotated in.

Can the Gunners pip Tottenham to the Champions League right at the last? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Everton live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game on the final day of the season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

This game is also available on CNB as NBC try to squeeze in all 10 Premier League games on Sunday. CNB is available via a cable subscription, or if you've cut the cord you can watch it via Sling TV.

The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. CNBC isn't among them, but you can add it for another $6/month via the News Extra package. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription or Sling subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, and CNBC can be added via the News Extra package. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in the UK

Arsenal vs Everton kicks off at 4 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Everton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 PM BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out now to see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.