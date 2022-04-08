Arsenal vs Brighton live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Premier League action returns to the Emirates Stadium for the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream. The Gunners are still reeling from their bruising encounter with Crystal Palace on Monday, and need a win here to get their Champions League qualification challenge back on track.

Arsenal vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Brighton live stream takes place Saturday, April 9.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A win at Selhurst Park would have seen Arsenal leapfrog their bitter rivals Tottenham and reclaim the coveted final Champions League qualification spot, but a 3-0 demolition followed, as Crystal Palace ran away with the match. Arsenal may still be a little shellshocked, but they need to quickly get their top-four challenge back on track with a win against Brighton.

The defeat to Palace was damaged beyond the final result. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey suffered injuries before and during the match respectively, meaning that Arsenal could come into this fixture weakened. Nevertheless, Arsenal will be comforted by having the third-best home record in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have won 10 of 14 matches at the Emirates and only suffered defeats at home to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Brighton are coming off the back of a goalless stalemate against bottom of the table Norwich City. This was a hugely frustrating afternoon for the south coast club, as it now marks three league matches without a goal for the Seagulls, and they’ve also failed to score in six of their last seven. The situation wasn’t helped by striker Neal Maupay missing a penalty.

At least this draw did halt Brighton’s run of six straight defeats, but it wasn’t an especially inspiring point when you consider the quality of the opposition faced. In the reverse fixture, Graham Potter’s men were able to hold Arsenal to a 0-0 draw, but a repeat of that scoreline seems fairly unlikely.

Arsenal have everything still to play for, while Brighton’s squad appears to be dreaming of their summer holidays already. The winner of this match seems like a forgone conclusion, but football often throws up curveballs. Find out how this one plays out by watching the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in the UK

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Brighton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.