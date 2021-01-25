Apple's epic Mac mini is on sale for just $649

The new Mac mini M1 is the perfect Mac for cash-strapped Apple fans. Even more so now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac mini M1 on sale for $649. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new Mac this month. It's also $10 shy of its all-time Cyber Monday price low, which makes this one of the best Apple deals available right now. (B&H Photo offers the same price).

The new Mac mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and it's now $50 off. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

In our Mac mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, and one of the best Macs you can buy right now.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac mini flinch.

Of course, this isn't the only deal you can take advantage of right now. There are plenty of MacBook deals available if you prefer a Mac laptop. But for Mac fans on a tight budget — this is as good as it gets.