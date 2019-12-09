Apple’s crazy powerful Mac Pro goes on sale in December

Update Dec. 9, 2019: The wait is ending, the Apple Mac Pro desktop and Mac Pro Display XDR go on sale tomorrow. When it will actually ship is a different question.

If you've been waiting for the return of the Mac Pro, your wait is nearly over. Both the Mac Pro desktop and the Mac Pro Display XDR will be available to order starting December 10th.

Today, as part of Apple's 16-inch Macbook Pro news , the company also announced the December availability of its most powerful desktop and monitor, but specific dates have not been shared.

First announced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, the Mac Pro was initially going to be available in fall, but that timeframe has been pushed back, in part because of current tariffs on goods made in China.

The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful desktop yet, boasting incredible specs and a reimagined take on the classic "cheese grater" design of past models. Even for a workstation desktop, the 2019 Mac Pro is packed to the gills with impressive hardware. The relatively modest base configuration is impressive, with an 8-core Xeon W processor, 32GB of RAM, SSD storage and ISV-certified AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics. This base configuration starts at $5,999, only slightly more than the 2018 iMac Pro .

(Image credit: Future)

For those who really want to max out the configuration options, the Mac Pro can also be customized with up to an Intel Xeon W processor with 28 cores, as much as 1.5 terabytes of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage and two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards. Pricing for this model has not been released, but it's estimated at north of $30,000.

Alongside the Mac Pro desktop is a similarly over-specced monitor, the Mac Pro Display XDR. With 6K resolution, P3 wide and 10-bit color, up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness for high-dynamic range performance and Thunderbolt 3 for connectivity, it's a seriously impressive 32-inch display. It also costs $4,999 for the monitor alone, and an additional $999 for the accompanying Pro Display Stand .

But don't add the Mac Pro to your Christmas lists just yet. While it's possible, and even likely, that the new devices will start selling before the holidays, the lack of a date in this announcement should give you pause. The Mac Pro might not go on sale until after Christmas, as a last-minute fulfillment of promises that the system would be sold in 2019. Nevertheless, if you're an Apple fan with a need for serious power, don't buy anything now, because the Mac Pro is almost here.