Apple Watch Series 7 colors — these are your options

Apple today (Sept. 14) announced the new generation of its flagship wearable during the company's September event, and we're here to break down all of the Apple Watch 7 colors that you'll be able to get later this fall.

Compared to the wild speculation of the pre-event leaks, the announcement was slightly underwhelming in terms of upgrades. The 7th generation didn't get a significant redesign, although on a positive note we did get a few exciting color additions to make up for it.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 now packs a reengineered Always-On Retina display with thinner borders and improved durability. One of the most impressive features is IP6X dust resistance, making the Series 7 the first in the Apple Watch family to get such a rating.

Despite sporting the same 18-hour battery life as the Apple Watch 6, Cupertino's 7th-gen wearable now also offers 33% faster charging than its predecessor, thanks to a USB-C connector.

Design-wise, Apple decided to make the Series 7's corners even more rounded than before. This contradicted numerous rumors and leaks that surfaced earlier this year. Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech previously claimed that the next generation of Apple's flagship wearable would get an iPhone 12-like design with flat edges and "more experimental colors".

(Image credit: Apple)

Similar to its predecessor, the stainless steel color options for the Apple Watch 7 remain unchanged, offering a choice between silver, graphite and titanium.

The slightly cheaper aluminium range of the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in five colors, including Midnight, Green, Blue and Product [RED] as well as the newly-added Starlight. And while we definitely expected a more impressive color palette, we were pleased to see an addition of a new sand-like color that users could potentially match with the newly unveiled iPhone 13.

Sadly, even with the addition of the new pink iPhone 13 models, Apple didn't deliver a matching color option for the Apple Watch Series 7. Nor will we see the new stunning pastel blue seen in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is set to be released later this fall and will be priced starting at $399. So if you have your eyes set on getting Apple's newest wearable, make sure to bookmark our Apple Watch 7 page, where we've rounded up all of the new watch's specs and features. We'll be updating the page as soon as the word from Cupertino arrives.