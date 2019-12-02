Hurry! Apple Watch Series 5 hits lowest price ever with this Amazon trick

Cyber Monday deals are already here, and now you can save big on a brand new Apple Watch Series 5. Amazon had already shaved $20 off the price of the Series 5 as part of its Cyber Monday deals, but Series 5 buyers can save an extra $24.01 with a Prime membership. The 40mm Series 5 is now $354 and the 44mm Series 5 $384 for a total savings of $44.01 for each model.

Simply add the watch you want to your Amazon cart and click through to the order summary to see the savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 5 since its launch, and we don't expect to see a better deal this holiday season.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399, now $354 @ Amazon

Move quickly, because the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS is now $44.01 cheaper than usual. With an always-on display, built-in compass and an independent watch app store, this is the best smartwatch you can buy right now.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429, now $384 @ Amazon

Save big on the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS by adding the watch to your Amazon cart to see an extra $24.01 shaved off the final price. The larger Series 5 has an even bigger always-on display than the 40mm model, and a slew of sophisticated health features (including the ability to take an electrocardiogram on your wrist).View Deal

Move quickly, because select models are already selling out at this price. We don't expect this deal on the best smartwatch to last long.