Apple Watch SE: Release date, price, specs and features

The Apple Watch SE is designed to deliver all of the features most people need for a reasonable price, just like the iPhone SE. And it improves on the Apple Watch 3 with some important upgrades.

Everything we know about iPhone 12

Best smartwatches

Here's everything you need to know about the new Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE: Price and availability

The Apple Watch SE will start at $279 for the GPS version; that's $120 less than the Apple Watch Series 6 ($399), and $80 more than the Apple Watch 3, which costs $199. The SE and Apple Watch 6 are available for preorder, and will ship this Friday (September 18).

Apple Watch SE: Design

Nothing too radical here: The Apple Watch SE's design is basically that of the Apple Watch Series 5. It has the same display and S5 processor. During the presentation, Apple didn't mention if the SE will have an always-on display, though.

Apple Watch SE: Health features

Unlike the flagship Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch SE won't get blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and the better chip. However, the SE will have the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter as the Series 6. Presumably, that also means that stair climbing will be added.

The Apple Watch SE will also have fall detection, as well as an ECG monitor.

But with the weight of last year's build plus the latest watchOS 7 software update behind it, this new Apple Watch variety is shaping up to be a good mid-range wearable.