Apple Watch SE release date, cost, features and rumors

The Apple Watch SE — or more affordable Apple Watch model — could be announced during the September 15 Time Flies event alongside the Apple Watch 6.

Though this isn't the first instance we've heard of a so-called Apple Watch SE, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser just provided the possible specs of the rumored budget edition.

The leaker says the Apple Watch SE will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes and be stripped off some of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4's key features.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S GPS 40mmCodename: N140BCellular 40mmCodename: N142SGPS 42mmCodename: N142BCellular 42mm- Series 4 design- No always-on display- No ECG- M9 chipComing at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event.September 11, 2020

Although the Apple Watch SE will sport the Series 4's design, it will not feature the category-changing ECG monitor. It also will not support the always-on display feature found on the Series 5.

Whether this budget version adopts the SE branding used for the iPhone SE (the $399 smartphone that packs iPhone 11 power in an iPhone 8-shaped shell) or follows the iPhone 12 branding is unknown.

Prosser suggests the budget model could be called the Apple Watch, while the next-generation model we've been waiting for could be called the Apple Watch Pro.

Here's everything else we know about the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE release date could be September 15, when Apple is scheduled to host its Time Flies event. We're pretty confident the Apple Watch 6 is the headlining the keynote, but we could see a budget model hit the stage, too.

Here's how to watch the Apple Time Flies event live stream to follow along.

Apple Watch SE cost

It sounds like the Apple Watch SE is essentially a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has remained on sale for $199. Instead of reviving the Series 4 at a discount, or continue selling the Series 3, it's possible Apple is introducing a new system for its Apple Watch lineup.

If the Apple Watch or Apple Watch SE starts at $199 like the Series 3 has for the last year, we could be looking at the most impressive affordable smartwatch yet. It's likely the larger size or added Cellular support will add to that otherwise-low cost, though.

Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch 6

The Apple Watch 6, or perhaps Apple Watch Pro (or 6 Pro?) will presumably start at $399 like the Series 5 and its most direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

That premium over the Apple Watch SE will offer, at minimum, an always-on display and ECG reader. It's also rumored to get an SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring, and a slightly larger battery. We could see Apple swap the digital crown for a flush navigation sensor, too.

When it comes to price, the Apple Watch SE will be a game-changer for the cheap smartwatch category. But as for features, the flagship Apple Watch 6 is on track to become a

