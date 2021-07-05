4th of July sale just knocked Apple Watch SE down to $249

The long holiday weekend is almost over, but 4th of July sales are still as hot as ever. In fact, Amazon has a killer discount on one of our favorite smartwatches.
Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) on sale for $249. That's $30 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all year. The Apple Watch SE is rarely on sale and when it is, it sells out fast. So get this deal while you can. Only the white model is on sale. If Amazon sells out, Walmart has the white and pink models on sale for the same price.
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Rarely on sale, Amazon is taking $30 off the white model. View Deal
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Walmart
If Amazon sells out, Walmart has the white and pink models on sale for $249. View Deal
The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because it's a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. It offers international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring and an optional LTE model for $50 more.
In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.
One thing to keep in mind: Apple Watch SE sales tend to sell out fast. So get this deal while it lasts.
